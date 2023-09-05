A young South African pharmacist took to social media to share a video showing her car and humble home

The video has since gone viral, with many people commenting on the contrast between her possessions and her living situation

Netizens responded to the video with encouraging words, praising the pharmacist for her hard work and reminding her to be grateful for what she has

A young South African woman took to social media to share a video showing the reality of her life against the expectations that people have concerning her lifestyle.

A young pharmacist showed off her car vs her home in a TikTok video. Image: @skhulley/TikTok

According to the National Institutes of Health, pharmacists play a vital role in the healthcare system. They are the experts on medications and can help patients understand how to take their medications safely and effectively. They can also help prevent medication errors and ensure that patients have access to the medications they need.

Pharmacist shows off her car and humble home in TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by @skhulley shows her VW Polo car, which she shared that because of it, people assume that she has a good life.

@skhulley goes on to show her humble one-room home, which has a floor mattress.

"Life. No balance but we continue to pray for better life," she wrote on the post.

South Africans react to TikTok video with encouraging words

Netizens responded with positive words for @skhulley, encouraging her to acknowledge and appreciate where she is in her life. Others also pointed out how blessed she was to have a job, car and roof over her head.

SQUKAQUKA SEYFACA wrote:

"Count your blessings mama and normalise celebrating your wins. No matter how small they are."

Boledi Debeila commented:

"A clean room and warm water, that's what matters."

CHRIS 93 said:

"I still say you have a good life‍."

Khomotsokhutoane8 wrote:

"You have a job and your own car. Wena cabanga you are blessed marrn."

Batennedimpho commented:

"At least you’re a Polo driver. I catch a taxi with my scrubs (also a pharmacist)."

Ayanda replied:

"Slowly but surely."

