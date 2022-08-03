Social media users have applauded Dineo Ranaka for listening to their grievances concerning her breakfast show with Sol Phenduka

The radio presenter came under fire from listeners who accused her of not giving her co-host Sol Phenduka a chance to speak

Fans went as far as writing open letters to Kaya FM management requesting that the Podcast and Chill co-host should also be allowed to talk

Dineo Ranaka was blasted by social media users who suspected that she was bullying Sol Phenduka on their breakfast show on Kaya FM. The veteran radio presenter was accused of not giving Sol a chance to speak out or share his thoughts.

Mzansi has applauded Dineo Ranaka for listening to their pleas to allow Sol Phenduka to speak while on their breakfast show. Image: @dineoranaka and @solphenduka.

Source: Instagram

Fans threatened to boycott listening to the show because they were listening because they love Sol. Many gave different instances where they felt the former Metro FM DJ maltreated Sol.

Dineo was lauded for listening to listeners' grievances. Fans were happy that for the first time since they started working together, Sol finally got to speak without being cut off by Ranaka.

Kaya FM, Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka all charted Twitter trends as Mzansi dished out their thoughts on the breakfast show and the changes they noticed.

@BhutiJali said:

"Kaya FM breakfast is sounding very better than other days. I guess someone listened.. You can actually hear Dineo stopping herself from overstepping."

@PrinceLesuphi wrote:

"@Solphendukaa it is great to finally hear your voice on Kaya fm breakfast. I thought they only hired you to only read traffic bulletin. Today's show is refreshing. Big up ✊"

@BlackLckd noted:

"What Dineo Ranaka is doing to Sol Phenduka is what we see in our black households where black men are constantly belittled by their girlfriends/wives and in some cases, it happens in front of kids, colleagues or friends. Men should never settle for women who do not respect them."

