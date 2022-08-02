Shauwn Mkhize always preaches about the importance of women and girls working together to achieve one goal

The flamboyant businesswoman was recently showered with praise after she announced that her daughter-in-law, Tamia Mpisane, is the new deputy chairlady of the newly acquired Royal AM ladies

The reality television star headed to her Instagram page to drop pearls of wisdom on the importance of creating partnerships among women

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Shauwn Mkhize is all about women's empowerment. The reality television star has always used her platform to push the agenda.

Shauwn Mkhize preaches about the importance of collaborations among women. Image: @kwa_mamkhize.

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize recently proved that she practises what she preaches when she announced Tamia Mpisane as the deputy chair of Royal AM ladies. Peeps, including Minnie Dlamini, praised the businesswoman for giving the new mom a chance to lead.

According to TimesLIVE, the star headed to her Instagram page to appreciate Kefilwe Mabote and the role she is playing in her life. MaMkhize also stressed that Kefi was making her realise the importance of collaboration amongst women. She wrote:

"One thing I’ve learned in life is that we as women @kefilwe_mabote are capable of achieving anything that we put our minds to. We have it in us to conquer the world. All we need to do is learn to compliment each other instead of competing with each other."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users took to the post's comments section to appreciate MaMkhize for her wise words.

@msomi.xolisile said:

"Powerful ❤️."

@karaboyarona_khumalo commented:

"Girl Power ❤️."

@polela_a wrote:

"Loving the duo."

@zwanextnmn0854 added:

"Powerful words from a powerful woman."

Majorsteez to work with Lloyiso on a Coke Studio Collaboration; fans can't wait: "It's gonna be a banger"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Majorsteez is making strides in the industry. The duo, who became an overnight sensation, announced on social media that they will be collaborating with Loyiso Giyana.

The youngsters slowly becoming household names in the Mzansi hip-hop industry took Instagram to announce that they are collaborating with RnB singer Lloyiso on a track.

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, the talented brothers announced that they will be remixing one of the RnB star's hit songs. Per the publication, Majorsteez is also working on their highly anticipated album.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News