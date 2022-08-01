Majorsteez recently announced that they are working with top South African RnB singer Lloyoso on a Coke Studio collaboration

The duo shared the good news on their Instagram page, much to the delight of their fans and followers, who can't wait

Many took to the comments section to share that having the Majorsteez and the talented Lloyiso on one song is a dream come true

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Majorsteez is making strides in the industry. The duo, who became an overnight sensation, announced on social media that they will be collaborating with Loyiso Giyana.

Majorsteez has announced that they are working with Lloyiso on a song. Image: @lloyiso_rsa and @officialmajorsteez.

Source: Instagram

The youngsters slowly becoming household names in the Mzansi hip-hop industry took Instagram to announce that they are collaborating with RnB singer Lloyiso on a track.

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, the talented brothers announced that they will be remixing one of the RnB star's hit songs. Per the publication, Majorsteez is also working on their highly anticipated album. They wrote:

"We’re Excited to announce your boyz are Collaborating with @lloyiso_rsa for the@cocacolaza#Cokestudio We’re gonna be on the Remix of one of His Tracks, you’ll never Guess which."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lloyiso also shared the good news with his followers on his Instagram page. Fans couldn't help but jump with joy at the great announcement. He wrote:

"Excited to be collaborating with @officialmajorsteez for the @cocacolaza #CokeStudio... They’re remixing one of my songs."

Moozlie fires shots at Nota Baloyi, threatens to beat him up when they meet: "No one should try to stop me"

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Nota Baloyi has been hogging headlines for all the wrong reasons recently. The former music executive has been trending on Twitter daily thanks to his opinions on women, especially black women.

Baloyi has had something to say about many local stars from Mihlali Ndamase, who he recently slammed, Pearl Thusi, who he accused of being a deadbeat mother, DJ Zinhle and even his ex-wife singer Berita.

Popular rapper Nomuzi 'Moozlie' Mabena took to her Instagram page to share that she has had enough of Nota Baloyi and his rants. The star warned Baloyi that when she meets with him, she wants to knock some senses into his head.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News