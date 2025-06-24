Floyd Shivambu claimed not to know Sizwe Dhlomo after they clashed on social media on Monday, 23 June 2025

Dhlomo hit back with receipts proving that Shivambu had made damning allegations against him in 2015

Netizens had mixed reactions, with some accusing him of being petty, personal and a hypocrite

Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo and former uMkhonto weSizwe Secretary General Floyd Shivambu topped social media trending charts after trading barbs over unsolicited political advice. Now, Dhlomo has exposed Shivambu for lying and saying that he didn’t know him, and their feud has been going on for years.

Sizwe Dhlomo exposes Floyd Shivambu for lying about knowing him

Shivambu didn’t like it when Dhlomo offered him advice on forming a new political party. In his response, the former EFF politician claimed that he didn’t know Sizwe Dhlomo or what he does before blocking him.

That did not deter Dhlomo, who came out with receipts to prove that Shivambu was lying and knew him, and they had interacted on social media before. On Tuesday 24 June 2025, the former MTV presenter shared a screenshot proving that Shivambu had made a damning allegation against him in 2015. At the time, Shivambu accused Dhlomo of assaulting an alleged boyfriend. Dhlomo captioned the screenshot:

“He’s always emotional…”

Netizens react as Sizwe Dhlomo exposes Floyd Shivambu

In the comments, netizens reacted with mixed reactions. Some pointed out that Sizwe Dhlomo was being a hypocrite, while others accused him of making things personal.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Remiazania2 agreed:

“Floyd has lost his political plot. He should not sink to the level of his previous leader he referred to as the Brenda Fassie & the Big Dudes if he wants to remain political relevant. Becoming ‘insultiologist’ won't get his political organization more votes 🤔”

@BafanaSurprise highlighted:

“Lol oh so this was personal, you dragged him because you’ve always known that he once stood low. And said garbage about you. Eish, you don’t forget!”

@g_mapaya predicted:

“Floyd is too arrogant, and that time he still needs to beg for votes 😂🤣🤣😂😂 Floyd is cooked. I can tell you now.”

@thatolebere said:

“So, you have a history of beefing with Floyd? Are you really objective about his political moves? 'Or what? ’ Were you daring him to a fight?”

@MaloteZama declared:

“He’s like you. When people disagree with you, that’s what you do. You block people and get emotional. You’re in the public eye. 👁️”

Sizwe Dhlomo exposed Floyd Shivambu for lying about knowing him. Image: mkhontowesizweofficial, sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda celebrates Sizwe Dhlomo with a sweet message

Meanwhile, Sizwe Dhlomo recently celebrated a personal milestone.

Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda melted hearts after celebrating Sizwe Dhlomo, who turned a year older on Saturday, 21 June 2025.

Mdoda celebrated Sizwe with a cheeky yet sweet birthday message on her verified Instagram account.

In the comments, netizens gave Anele Mdoda’s sweet birthday message to Sizwe Dhlomo the thumbs up, declaring that it deserves to be on a birthday card. Others filled the comments with well-wishes for Sizwe Dhlomo and highlighted how he’s a standup dude.

