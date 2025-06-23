South African radio and TV personality Sizwe Dhlomo turned 42 years old on Saturday, 21 June 2025

His best friend and fellow broadcaster Anele Mdoda celebrated him with a witty and heartfelt Instagram post

Netizens gave Anele Mdoda's tribute the thumbs up and also sent well-wishes to Sizwe Dhlomo

Anele Mdoda celebrated Sizwe Dhlomo on his 42nd birthday with a heartfelt message. Image: zintathu, sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Popular radio and television host Anele Mdoda set the internet abuzz after celebrating her BFF Sizwe Dhlomo with a sweet message on his birthday.

On Saturday, 21 June 2025, Sizwe Dhlomo celebrated his 42nd birthday. Close friend Anele Mdoda joined fans and entertainment industry colleagues in celebrating the outspoken Kaya 959 radio host.

Anele Mdoda celebrates Sizwe Dhlomo on his birthday

Newlywed Mdoda celebrated Sizwe with a cheeky yet sweet birthday message. Taking to her verified Instagram account on Saturday, 21 June 2025, Anele Mdoda shared a picture of herself and Sizwe Dhlomo at her engagement celebration.

In the caption, Anele lauded the former MTV host for being a great friend to her son Alakhe and her entire family. The Anele and the Club host then wished Sizwe a birthday as flawless as his yard, which has often trended on social media whenever he has flaunted it. The post was captioned:

“Happy birthday, Dinangwe. Easily one of my favourite people and definitely @alakhesworld top chap in the world. Thank you for all you are to my entire family. Wishing you a day as flawless as your lawn, as well-trimmed as your edges, and as lush as your front yard in peak summer! May your year be free of weeds, full of green, and with just the right amount of fertiliser (both in life and on the lawn). @sizwedhlomo”

See Anele Mdoda’s birthday post to Sizwe Dhlomo below:

Fans react to Anele Mdoda's birthday message to Sizwe Dhlomo

In the comments, netizens gave Anele Mdoda’s sweet birthday message to Sizwe Dhlomo the thumbs up. Others filled the comments with well-wishes for Sizwe Dhlomo and highlighted how he’s a standup dude.

Here are some of the reactions:

zenizole_gqada gushed:

“The best birthday wish! I love the caption, Aneezy!”

thobi_mac said:

“Argh, man. I just love Sizwe. I love his mind too. Happy birthday, Siz!”

anele_luu replied:

“😅I love the caption! Happy birthday to your Buddy. May God bless him.”

zintlevaphi suggested:

“This caption deserves to be in a Cardies card for sure. Beautiful Anele. 👏”

keobanzi joked:

“The all-year-round clear Olympic-size swimming pool should have made an appearance as well in there😂🤣😂 Happy Sweet Birthday, Sizzy! Nice 1 #RR”

Anele Mdoda shared a sweet birthday message to Sizwe Dhlomo. Image: zintathu, sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda opens up on married life

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda shared insights about life as a married woman.

Anele Mdoda revealed this during an interview with Trevor Noah and Sizwe Dhlomo on the comedian's What Now? podcast.

Trevor Noah asked Mdoda about how she is finding married life. Mdoda beautifully described her union, saying her husband, Buzza James, makes her feel protected. She also mentioned that all she does is cook, but that's about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News