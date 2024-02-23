Radio personalities Anele Mdoda and Sizwe Dhlomo linked up on Trevor Noah's podcast

The three media personalities spoke about their friendship on the podcast

Many social media users flooded Anele Mdoda's comment section sharing that it was an interesting episode

Anele Mdoda and Sizwe Dhlomo linked up on Trevor Noah's podcast. Image: @trevornoah, @zintathu, @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Media personalities Trevor Noah, Anele Mdoda and Sizwe Dhlomo's friendship has flourished in the entertainment industry.

Anele Mdoda, Trevor Noah and Sizwe Dhlomo speak on their friendship

Comedian Trevor Noah recently turned 40 on Tuesday, 20 February 2024, and his bestie Anele Mdoda wished him a happy birthday.

Recently the 947 radio host shared a tweet that she and Sizwe Dhlomo linked up on their friend's podcast to speak about their friendship with the comedian and debate whether birthdays even matter, whether it’s possible to reinvent yourself, and whether Trevor’s age influenced him leaving The Daily Show.

She wrote:

"To celebrate @Trevornoah 40th birthday, @SizweDhlomo and I jumped onto his podcast on Spotify with him. This is the most open we have all been about our friendship."

See the post below:

Fans compliment their friendship

Shortly after Anele shared the tweet about them opening up about their friendship, many social media users commented on their friendship and podcast episode. See some of the comments below:

@djashdeep wrote:

"I Never liked friends who reminds me of who I use to be..I don't think it should in anyway form a foundation of a friendship especially when you tryin to do something special on your friend's birthday."

@curiouscreatiiv said:

"I really wish Khaya was there. Sending him warm hugs."

@phindozake shared:

"QUITE INSIGHTFUL, I FOR ONE ENJOY EVERY MINUTE OF IT."

@girla03 responded:

"Brilliant episode. Loved it."

@indlovukazi_3 complimented:

"Interesting topics. Really enjoyed it.You guys have a beautiful friendship."

@Sir_ANK replied:

"Now this was a good listen! Good insights into the friendship dynamics."

@hilaryhand2 mentioned:

"Beautiful episode!!! Absolutely loved it!!"

@Asathi_Gqi tweeted:

"You and your friends are great conversationalist!! Your friendship is beautiful to watch!!"

