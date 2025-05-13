Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo looked stunning at his friend Anele Mdoda's engagement party

This time, Sizwe Dhlomo's attire seemed to have hit the right notes as people said he looked good

Anele Mdoda is engaged to her fiancé, Prince Bonelela 'Buzza' James, and they had a private ceremony to celebrate their engagement

Sizwe Dhlomo looked fresh at Anele Mdoda's engagement party. Image: Sizwe Dhlomo, Zintathu

Source: Instagram

Radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo attended his best friend Anele Mdoda and Prince Bonelela 'Buzza' James' engagement party. He looked dapper this time, unlike the attire he wore at her lobola ceremony.

Sizwe Dhlomo stuns in new pics at Anele's party

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sizwe Dhlomo shared some stunning pictures from the event, which took place in Johannesburg. In his caption, he sang Anele's praises by sharing her clan names.

The two stars' bond shone bright once again; however, what caught many people's attention was Sizwe Dhlomo's attire.

This time, he stuck to the theme and wore a suit and tie, blending in with the regal-looking guests at the party.

Fans were pleased to see Sizwe Dhlomo honouring the dress code this time.

Mzansi gushes over Sizwe Dhlomo and Anele Mdoda

Here are some of the reactions from Dhlomo's followers:

@g_mapaya replied:

"A best friend must be like this to their bestie's wedding."

@ValentineSue1 gushed:

"It was a beautiful affair."

@Ntingana asked:

"How did they convince you to wear a suit?"

Bonnie56841514 said:

"You look good Siz. Finally the haters will shut up since your wearing a suit."

Anele Mdoda's fiance pens loving note

Posting some cute pictures from their engagement party, Buzza James penned just the right words to describe his love for Anele Mdoda.

"You are my new dawn, my morning sun after the longest night. Just as the Scripture speaks of a world transformed by God's light, so has my world been transformed by your presence," he shared.

The lawyer and Anele Mdoda have been dominating headlines for a while now since photos from their lobola ceremony went online. Peeps have been curious about their love story.

His cute message had fans in their feelings. James further said he is lucky that God brought Anele in his life:

"You carry a light that no darkness can overcome. It is in your kindness, your laughter, your wisdom, and your unwavering faith. Through every season, you rise—graceful, radiant, and powerful. As God's glory rises upon you, I am in awe of how deeply He must love me to have entrusted me with your heart."

Anele Mdoda reveals that she and Buzza James are not married yet

In a previous report from Briefly News, radio star Anele Mdoda has clarified that she is not yet married to the Prince.

Anele Mdoda stated that the photos that were trending marked the final stages of the lobola process. "He is still my fiancé, we are not married yet," Anele Mdoda said, clearing the air on her radio show. "That was not the wedding," she added.

Source: Briefly News