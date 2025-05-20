Anele Mdoda turned 41 on Monday, 19 May, and her husband, Bonelela 'Buzza' James, marked the occasion with a public, heartfelt tribute

His message was poetic and spiritual, and he celebrated Anele Mdoda as the light of the world

Buzza James' birthday tribute touched Anele Mdoda, who responded emotionally in the comments

Seasoned radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda and her husband, lawyer and Prince Bonelela ‘Buzza’ James, have been lighting up timelines with the love story. The couple, who recently celebrated their engagement, had the internet swooning after Buzza James celebrated Anele Mdoda on her birthday.

Buzza James celebrates Anele Mdoda on her 41st birthday

Anele Mdoda turned 41 on Monday, 19 May, and Buzza James took to his Instagram account to celebrate his queen’s birthday.

In a lengthy birthday message, James praised Anele, calling her the light of the world.

“You are the light of the world! That special light of the Lord that lives within you, you are that light. In a world that often dims its glow, you rise above, letting your brilliance show. Not just a spark, but a steady flame, lighting rooms before they even knew your name General, Anele Mdoda ⭐⭐⭐@zintathu,” he wrote.

Buzza James continued with his poetic tribute to Anele Mdoda on her birthday. He praised the Mthatha-born radio host for being compassionate, radiant and a strong force of goodness who effortlessly brings inspiration, hope and healing.

“You've always been the dawn in the darkest hour, soft as grace, yet fierce with power and boldness. A voice that carries truth and might, wrapped in your infectious laughter, love, and light. God’s own lamp, uniquely designed, to lead, to lift, to heal, to shine. Wherever you walk, the shadows flee—such is the gift of the light you carry so effortlessly,” James added.

In finishing his passionate birthday tribute, Buzza James encouraged Anele Mdoda to continue thriving. He wrote:

“Keep rising, My Queen, as the heavens applaud, you are a wonder, truly handcrafted in the image of God. Happy womb escape day MaMfene 🕯️🕯️”

Anele Mdoda and netizens react to Buzza James' birthday tribute

The passionate birthday tribute touched Anele Mdoda, who thanked God for a loving husband and declared her love for him in the comments. She wrote:

“God gave me the largest piece of the pie by giving me your heart. We love you and we are so blessed to have you lead us. I love you and I am so blessed to have you as a life partner. Thank for my husband for your words. They build me. I love you.”

Netizens also wished Anele Mdoda a happy birthday and gushed over Buzza James' love for her.

Anele Mdoda introduces herself as Mrs Mgudlwa

Meanwhile, Anele Mdoda is embracing her role as Buzza James' wife.

Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda updated her fans that she is officially Mrs Mgudlwa.

Mdoda posted a video of herself looking dapper at the Nedbank Polo on Saturday, 17 May 2025, showing off her ring. Her fans flooded the comments with praise and well-wishes.

