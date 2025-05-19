Social media was abuzz as TV‑radio powerhouse Anele Mdoda turned a year older, with fans puzzled about her age

The internet was flooded with star‑studded birthday wishes, and celebrities like Sizwe Dhlomo penned heartfelt tributes to the star

After last year’s viral birthday‑bash dance videos, fans now wonder if Anele will stage another headline‑grabbing celebration

Social media was abuzz with warm birthday wishes for Anele Mdoda, a South African television presenter, radio personality, producer, businesswoman, and author.

Media personality Anele Mdoda addressed delegates at an exclusive event. Images: zintathu

Source: Instagram

The on-air host is trending against the backdrop of her birthday, but how old is she?

Anele Mdoda's age revealed on her birthday

With a career spanning years, Anele Mdoda has managed to keep her private life under wraps, leaving many to guess about her age.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

However, Briefly News has connected the dots about her age as she turned a year older.

The 41-year-old star was born on 19 May 1984 in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, South Africa.

Several celebrities quickly flood their social media feeds with warm birthday wishes. Reality TV star Mantsoe Tsatsi posted:

“A birthday girl who always makes sure we all have fun on her day.”

Rose Sezani-Mungofa posted:

“Happy Birthday @zintathu. To laughter, growth, love and an abundance of joy.”

Celebrated presenter, voice artist and producer Rozanne McKenzie shared a photo with Anele Mdoda on her timeline and captioned it:

“Happy birthday, my friend.”

Anele Mdoda’s friend and Kaya 959 host Sizwe Dhlomo took to Twitter formerly X to celebrate her birthday. The celebrated radio host posted:

“Happy Birthday @Anele.”

Fans were puzzled to learn that Anele Mdoda was 41, given her youthful looks.

Others noted that age was just a number for the one-year-old media personality since life begins at ‘40.’

She joins a host of celebrities, like Thembi Seete and actress Connie Ferguson, who have made headlines with their youthful looks.

She joins a host of South African celebrities who recently celebrated their birthday, including Sho Madjozi.

Another headline‑grabbing party on the cards?

However, little is known about whether Anele Mdoda will throw another star-studded birthday party.

In recent years, she has celebrated her birthdays with star-studded parties, which have fast become the norm.

Last year, she had a birthday blast which was capped with fun and priceless moments.

Media personality Anele Mdoda addressed delegates at an exclusive event. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

In January 2024, she revealed she had five months to learn to dance like Makhadzi for her 40th birthday celebrations.

She seemingly did so as she wowed many after her dancing videos flooded online from her 40th birthday celebrations.

Inside Anele Mdoda and Bonelela James' star-studded engagement party

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda is off the market after she finalised her lobola negotiations with Bonelela ‘Buzza’ James.

Earlier this month, the two took to social media to share videos from their star-studded engagement party, with several celebrities in attendance.

Against the engagement party, fans have been trying to connect the dots about her rumoured wedding, which is said to be on the cards.

Source: Briefly News