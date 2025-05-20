Anele Mdoda wowed netizens with a viral moment at the Spitz Shoes Polo by Nedbank event, singing and dancing to Shekhinah’s smash hit ‘Suited’

The heartwarming clip, shared on X, racked up thousands of reactions as fans praised Anele for giving Shekhinah her flowers and being an absolute vibe

The feel-good moment stirred buzz around Anele’s love life, with fans calling the song a perfect fit for her rumoured wedding, said to be on the cards

Celebrated media personality Anele Mdoda and singer Shekhinah had a priceless moment at the recent Spitz Shoes Polo by Nedbank event.

Anele Mdoda and Shekhinah’s feel-good moment stole hearts. Images: zintathu, shekhinahd

The two stars were part of the star-studded guest list that attended the Old Italian-themed event, and they made their presence known with a priceless moment that has since gone viral.

Anele Mdoda vibes to Shekhinah’s hit ‘Suited’

Anele and the other guests sang along with Shekhinah as one of her songs, 'Suited,' was played.

The smash hit was released in 2017 and is arguably one of her biggest hits.

Years later, it’s still a favourite for many despite the star not dropping more music recently.

The mood was different, and the singer couldn’t believe the warm gesture. Anele capped the priceless moment with sleek dance moves.

The clip has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online.

Taking to X formerly Twitter, Anele Mdoda captioned the video:

"Shekhinah’s song played, and she happened to be there, and we happened to be ready."

Thanks to her huge social media following, fans quickly flooded her comments section with warm comments.

Fans promptly gave her the nod for running the show, while others complimented her for supporting the star and giving her flowers.

@Noma_Sibanyoni posted:

"What a beautiful moment."

@lazola_lala noted:

"My favourite Shekhinah song. Giving her flowers like this? Amazing."

Anele’s rumoured wedding: Is ‘Suited’ the perfect pick?

Others quickly included Anele Mdoda’s love life in the mix, making it known that the song was perfect for her rumoured wedding on the cards.

@Edgee commented:

"You are such a happy soul, Anele, that will be a perfect song for your wedding too."

The media personality has been winning big, both on and off screen.

She recently made headlines when she finished her lobola negotiations with Bonelela ‘Buzza’ James in a traditional ceremony that was mistaken to be a wedding because of its touch of class.

Media personality Anele Mdoda is officially engaged to Bonelela James. Image: zintathu

Recently, Anele Mdoda had her engagement party, which close family and friends attended.

Several celebrities were spotted in the mix, and the award-winning group Ladysmith Black Mambazo was one of the groups that performed at the star-studded event.

Anele Mdoda's age shocks fans

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda recently celebrated her birthday, leaving fans puzzled over her age.

Social media was abuzz with warm wishes from fans and celebs alike, but her long-kept age mystery had many convinced that age is just a number, thanks to her ever-youthful looks.

Source: Briefly News