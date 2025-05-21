“She Already Made It”: Xhosa Lady Humbles Roommate Who Sounds Like Beyoncè, SA Floored
- A young and funny South African TikTokker floored Mzansi once again with her golden humour in a recent video
- The youngster humbled her friend and roommate after showing off her vocals while recording a clip
- Social media users could not deal with the silly behaviour and shared their thoughts in a thread of 532 comments
A young South African lady who creates funny TikTok videos made Mzansi laugh after posting her recent video.
Last week, the Stellenbosch University student went viral after humbling her roommate on camera.
Lady humbled roommate sounding like Beyoncè
A young South African Xhosa lady, Oyintanda, made Mzansi laugh with her recent TikTok clip. The student from Stellenbosch University documents her university life and shares funny content in between.
In a video that she posted on Sunday, she was busy creating her usual content when her roommate burst out singing a Beyoncè song in her exact tone. The other girl sang the popular Countdown song and amazed Oyintanda.
At first, the TikTokker was impressed and let out a bit of a scream to acknowledge her roommate’s talent, but the roomie wanted to show off some more, and that’s when the Xhosa lady signalled that she had had enough:
“Oh, come on, I already complimented you.”
South Africans were floored by her dismissive tone and highlighted that it was so real of her to cut the singer off. The video garnered over 200k views in three days.
Oyintanda captioned the now-viral clip:
“POV: You’re roommates with Beyoncè.”
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi floored by roommates’ behaviour
Social media users were dusted by the women’s interaction and shared their thoughts in the comments:
@D3.Li.C8 said:
“The duality of a Xhosa woman.”
@lilith commented:
“Your smile! Hi, gorgeous, but you are strict.”
@Bad Bich Nongoloza.🏳️🌈🇿🇦 highlighted:
“I think we have nerve as Xhosa people, naturally.”
@Athini Magodla pointed out:
“Once was enough.”
@Tshepi🤍. wrote:
“Valid reaction.”
@MonT laughed:
“You're killing her softly with that, ‘I already complimented you’.”
@imial took Oyintanda’s side:
“She already made it, what more did she expect?”
@Thato_maoke said:
“I thought she was about to sing Flamenco by Beyoncè.”
@snqoe04_1 wondered:
“What more does she want you to do?”
@Owen.tv commented:
“You decided that enough is enough.”
@Thando🏳️🌈 wondered what the lady was going to share before she got interrupted:
“So what were you about to say?”
@Siyabonga Charles confessed:
“She's me unprovoked. I feel like I can out-sing Beyonce herself.”
@dimpled_drummer said:
“LOL, she didn't want you to talk.”
@so you found me ☆ commented:
“Why can’t I save this? You’re so funny, please don’t die.”
