Going off to varsity gives one the first taste of what independence feels like in the real world especially when you choose an institution far from home.

Moving to a different town to study might be good or bad, but it sure does help one when it comes to character development.

Student shares video of her closet after roommate stole from her

The full university experience includes living on your own and often with a roommate. A South African lady who started off her academic year on a sour note shared her unfortunate experience with living far from home.

Meea rented a shared student residence closer to her school and was trusting enough to leave her alone in their room. When she came back, most of her belongings were gone.

Meea’s roommate cleaned out her closet and took something of her appliances, including the heater jug, iron box and drier. The closet was almost empty, filled with dull hangers.

The lady shared her footage with the caption:

"I trusted my roommate and she showed me shege. I trusted her with all my stuff.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s unfortunate roommate story

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@trisha promised:

“She will come to regret it, my dear, she won't get away with this.”

@Thato_Roro wrote:

“Call the cops, she stole your stuff.”

@Piyomed Aviamed🇿🇦 explained:

“I've just arrived in my new res, I know nobody here, and I lock everything, including food un my room. Even when I go to the toilet, trust is very expensive. I'm so sorry dear, you’ll be fine.”

@Thobile said:

“At res, my roommate stole my sneakers, jacket and hair dryer thinking our paths would never cross again but we reunited in Johannesburg as interns. I beat her up everywhere because she’s a thief and she blamed her little sister who was helping her pack.”

