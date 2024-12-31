A lady poured out her pain caused by umjolo after her man betrayed her, leaving her heartbroken and in debt

The hun shared her story with a content creator who then posted it on TikTok, attracting massive views

Social media users sympathised with the lady after learning of the gruesome details of the man's betrayal, wishing her a speedy healing

A woman shared her pain caused by mjolo after a man she was engaged to married someone on their set wedding day. Image: @chazbeee

A woman thought she had found the love of her life, ready to build and grow old with, when the man she was dating proposed to marry her on December 28th. The man went ahead and got married on the said date, but it wasn't the woman he had promised to marry that stood at the altar with.

The heartbroken woman shared her story on TikTok user @chazbeee's account, and she then narrated the story to her followers, attracting thousands of comments.

The woman's betrayal by a man she loved

Sharing the lady's story, @chazbeee narrates how the man proposed to her, and they decided to build their love nest at his parent's home as there was enough space to do so.

She withdrew money from her two-pot savings and took out a loan, contributing to a total amount of over R400K, which they used for the project. However, he soon dumped her and married someone else the day they were supposed to wed.

Mzansi peeps share relationship advice

Almost 2K social media users commented on the post, sharing different views. Many felt sorry for the lady who had to deal with double betrayal from someone she dearly loved and advised her to seek legal advice to get her money back.

User @tlhogimohube4 asked:

"Kante, how do you guys agree to build houses with boyfriends?"

User @spmen02 shared:

"It’s a painful story, but I wonder what were you guys hoping for when you built at his parent's house. Hypothetically, let's say your relationship continued; then, he dies first."

User @DaisyM80s advised:

"Go small claims court and claim for your contribution on that house."

User @Leebzaa1 said:

"There's obviously proof that she contributed to the building of the house and the furniture. She must take him to court. Let him and his new wife never enjoy that house."

User @Zulubabe joked:

"Move in with them 😂."

User @QueenEsther shared:

"Leave it to God. Trust me, He's God of Justice."

Source: Briefly News