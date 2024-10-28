A woman on TikTok went viral after she shared her story of being swindled by her lover only a while after dating

Tholoana Sehlabo fell head over heels with a stranger who made her take out a loan to bury his 93-year-old grandmother

Social media users were amazed by the lady's behaviour and shared their thoughts in the comments

A South African lady was ashamed after she told her story of being scammed by a man who convinced her to fall for him.

Mzansi reacted to a lady being scammed thousands by her ex-boyfriend. Image: @tholoana_sehlabo

Source: TikTok

Tholoana Sehlabo amazed many Mzansi ladies with her tragic story, discussed in a thread of 772 comments.

Lady scammed by ex-boyfriend in viral TikTok

Mzansi was stunned after a lady shared a story of how her knight in shining armour scammed her. Tholoana Sehlabo found herself drowning in a R198K debt after a man swindled her during the talking stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The unemployed gent charmed the lady into being in a relationship with him before asking her to take out a beefy loan to bury his 93-year-old grandmother. Sehlabo took out a beefy loan, and the gent disappeared from her life after he got his hands on the grand prize.

"I'm swimming in R198K because of love."

Watch the story time below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's swimming in debt

Social media were amazed by how the lady was able to easily trust a stranger:

@lizo explained:

"My new boyfriend asked me for R10k. I refused after that; I dumped him."

@khethu_Nkosi shared:

"He asked me my credit score, and I ran away."

@Pam was perplexed:

"Which funeral costs that much?"

@Ntsiki_Badela was stunned:

"R198K? I would never, even if it's my husband."

@faridandlovu asked:

"How was he gonna help pay if he wasn't working?"

@BABALWA 𝓑𝓮𝓮 shared:

"But guys, why do you not discuss these things with a trusted friend or family member before you take the loan? Just to see if the decision you are making is good or bad."

@Pammy💎highlighted:

"Y'all take men way too seriously."

EX comes back after lady buys car

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok shared how shameless her ex-boyfriend was when he slid into her DMs after she bought a brand-new BMW. The cheating partner tried to rekindle a dead spark as he got excited over the lady's new wheels.

Netizens found it hard to believe that an egotistical man would come back to a woman he played.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News