A lady on TikTok upset her grandmother after she tried out a viral prank on her in front of the whole family

The hun targeted the old lady because of her fragility and thought it would make a funny and viral clip

Social media users were floored by the gran's reaction and shared their thoughts in the comments

A TikTokker tried out a famous social media prank on her grandmother, and her reaction generated over 299K views

Mzansi reacted after a lady pranked her grandmother until she cried. Image: @umakoti_wedyan

The hun received many reactions for her entertaining video, with 429 comments from her internet friends.

Hun making gran cry with TikTok prank

A regular TikTokker startled her grandmother with the famous empty tea cup prank. She walked into the lounge, where her grandmother was chatting to her mother and children, and handed her what was supposed to be a piping hot cup of tea.

Instead of gently placing the hot beverage in her gogo's hand, the lady pretended to trip and fall into the elderly woman's lap, which startled her. After realising that she was pranked, the gogo was humiliated and cried.

The TikTokker felt bad about her mischievous behaviour and wrote:

"She's so fragile, I'll never prank her again."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to gran crying after TikTok prank

Social media users reacted to the lady's mischievous act by commenting:

@Tumisho asked:

“Why is koko in a durag?”

@~chocolatemince🦄said:

"She's just a girl."

@Tlholo related to the gran's reaction:

"I'm afraid I'm gonna be like granny."

@botshel.oo 🫧🤍 highlighted:

"Because you guys are laughing, and that's why she's crying."

@Mrs Mosweu❤️explained:

"That's her mom next to her? Of course, she will cry."

@Future🩷suggested:

"You were her final straw of the day."

@Queenie👑wanted a warmer family:

"I wish my home were filled with women like yours. They make it so warm."

@Qhamaninande understood the gran's reaction:

"Your granny is me. I'm the second child, but I have last-born tendencies. I hate pranks and being laughed at, and I cry with immediate effect."

