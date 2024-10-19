A gent trended on TikTok after he shared the story of how he was catfished by an older lady who faked her lifestyle on Instagram

A Congolese man who had been a personal assistant to a South African celebrity found himself in a sticky situation when he fell for a random baddie.

Ferreira was fooled by a stunning woman who posted fake pictures on her Instagram to make it seem like she was living a luxurious lifestyle.

Gent catfished by older lady

One man fell into the trap of a South African catfish who had been faking a luxurious lifestyle on Instagram. The gent started to pursue the lady but later realised her toxic personality.

The Congolese man was a personal assistant to a South African celebrity when the woman targeted him:

"There was no love. It was about who I was and who I was associated with."

The mystery hun lied and claimed to be a buyer for the luxurious brand Hugo Boss. She made her claims believable by posting fashion content and travel vlogs.

The trouble started when Ferreira asked to meet up and was always disappointed. The woman played games with him by lying, gaslighting, and being manipulative:

"This isn't a Reddit story; it's actually something I experienced."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to man catfished in SA

Social media users shared their thoughts about the gent's story in the comments:

@Kimberly asked:

"Didn't we learn from Catfish The TV Show?"

@Sindiso noticed:

"No, the signs were there."

@Arah.mj commented:

"LOL, this story sounds like a Zimbabwean girl I know personally, and it is so her!"

@T🧸was upset:

"The money that's being wasted in between is upsetting me."

@khanyi's spam said:

"Don't stop being a lover boy. I have plans for us."

@Theblackelton highlighted:

"There were so many red flags. I am judging you. I would've started suspecting from red flag number one."

@Karabo The Answer was disappointed with the lady's behaviour:

"People are fumbling, good, genuine people. I'm tired. Yoh!"

@Apples🫧was amazed:

"The way you keep laughing at yourself."

@Ctoe said:

"You're such a nice person."

@zamceazher explained:

"It's called character development."

@YT: Nkhensani Mhlongo suggested:

"We need to find this girl cause what."

@Vuyiswa Ndaleni was stunned:

"This sounds so unreal."

