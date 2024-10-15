A famous salary reviewer has caused chest pains across Mzansi once again with an unexpectedly amusing cheque

Boni returned with a farm worker's beefy salary that had South Africans suspicious for a moment

Social media users could barely believe the lady's claims even though she brought receipts along with her

Boni almost caught smoke on TikTok after sharing a farm worker's unexpected salary, even though she had proof to back her claims.

Mzansi was suspicious after a lady shared a farmer's payslip. Image: @Klaus Vedfelt/@lifereset_za

Source: TikTok

As usual, the lady whipped out the cheque and read what had been documented on paper.

Lady shares farm worker's beefy salary

South Africans realised that they had been lied to about the realities of working on a farm. These workers are usually looked down upon since they do not work in an office or walk around in formal wear, signing documents.

Farm workers are one with nature, whether working with plants or animals. They are essential workers who help grow the food we consume.

Boni, a famous TikTok salary reviewer, stunned Mzansi with a farm worker's payslip. The lady shared that the employer who sent in their cheque (foreman growing chickens) earned over R26K that month.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to farm worker's salary

Social media users had mixed reactions about the salary review and commented:

@Silindokuhle James shared their story:

"I once worked in a farm where farm aids with only grade 10 (5+ years of experience) earned around R20k after deductions."

@trish wrote:

"Farm worker or farm foreman? It makes sense for a foreman because that's different from a farm worker."

@BuildWithTruth reminded Mzansi:

"Primary will always have a high demand."

@brownish commented:

"This is not suspicious at all, guys; it depends on what company you work for."

@katlego sylvester highlighted:

"It depends on the company you work for."

@xx3 was puzzled:

"No, is not make sure this one."

@mabannda thendo explained:

"If it's a farm manager or supervisor, it's possible. Normally, university graduates are considered for manager positions; otherwise, you must have 20 years or more of experience."

@Nare suggested:

"He must be a white foreman farm worker."

@Dr.Wezizwe was stunned:

"Haibo, so we were lied to about farmers salaries."

Salaries that gave Mzansi major chest pains in 2024

Briefly News also reported that the cost of living in Mzansi is a pandemic of its own, but payslips remain the same, or worse; they decrease. A woman on TikTok caused major chest pains this year when she revealed how much some ordinary South Africans make.

Their long cheques melted Mzansi's brains as they tried to make out the phone number-looking salaries.

Source: Briefly News