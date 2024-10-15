One lady made Mzansi happy when she dragged her husband to the dentist for his metallic teeth removal

Massy Madingwane initiated the makeover that worked best for her man's radiant smile and shared the procedure on TikTok

Social media users praised the woman for her miraculous contribution to society

South Africans were grateful to a Mzansi lady for starting a potential movement for metallic teeth removal.

Mzansi praised a lady for potentially starting a metallic tooth removal movement in SA. Image: @massy_madingwane

The woman took the saying 'charity begins at home' and made her husband transform his dentition before influencing others.

Woman makes husband remove metallic teeth

Dental jewellery has evolved over the past couple of years, but millennials will always remember the era of gold teeth, Carvela shoes, and happy socks. Metallic teeth were a symbol of wealth, and with every smile, one was immediately classed and grouped into a certain tax bracket, just like they do with iPhone users.

Today, people with gold teeth are frowned upon and considered childish. The new trend is the culture of veneers, braces, grills, and tooth minor gems.

One lady dragged her man to the dentist's office to have his old metallic teeth removed. The procedure was done in one sitting, and the results were rewarding.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to man removing gold teeth in TikTok video

Social media users were excited about the man's transformation and praised his wife for convincing him to embrace his ceramic teeth:

@kelly prayed:

"I hope this becomes a trend."

@Trei🦍joked:

"Jesu said he doesn't want gold teeth."

@♥ Sanelisiwe Vezi♥ loved the results:

"Best decision ever."

@A. was grateful for the potential movement:

"Sisi, you don't understand how happy I am for you."

@Vee IZizi'elihle shared:

"I'm waiting to be married, so my wife can make me remove mine too."

@👣Amanda 👣explained:

"I had one removed Thursday, and I still have five to remove."

@Muhleza was stunned by the man's natural smile:

"He looks so much better with a natural smile."

@moezi mphirime wrote:

"Yho, I thank god on your behalf."

Dentist’s video of gold tooth removal clocks 920K views

Briefly News also reported that a dentist shared a video of a gold tooth removal, and the TikTok sparked South Africans' attention. The footage shows the delicate procedure, and people were stunned by the before and after of the tooth.

The dentist uploaded the video two days ago, and it has already amassed close to a million views on the platform.

