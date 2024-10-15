Global site navigation

“That’s a Good One”: Uncle Proud of Nephew Disguising Bottle of Coke As Muti, SA Reacts
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A proud uncle hopped on TikTok to share his genius nephew's trick to successfully hiding food in the fridge 
  • The boy thought outside the box when he hid his favourite drink and made sure the disguise rattled the thief 
  • Social media users were both impressed and floored by the crafty idea and shared their thoughts in the comments 

Bradbury Molfy successfully plugged South Africans with the best way to hide their leftovers in the fridge.

SA impressed with boy's survival skills
A proud uncle shared his nephew's genius food-hiding strategy. Image: @bradbury_molfy
Molfy shared his nephew's genius idea of disguising food as ritualistic products to rattle off a thief.

Boy disguises drink as muti in fridge

One Mzansi uncle was proud of his nephew for protecting what was in the fridge. The little one was tired of returning with their food eaten whenever he left it for later.

The chap thought outside the box and was inspired by witchcraft to rattle off a thief who threatened to steal his belongings in the fridge. He disguised his Coke bottle as muti and hid it in plain sight.

The boy's uncle, Bradbury Molfy, had aimed for the drink but immediately quenched his thirst with saliva after finding the strange bottle in the fridge. Molfy discovered what his nephew did and gave him props for his genius work.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to boy successfully hiding food in fridge

Social media users were both floored and impressed by the boy and commented:

@user5381976651372 was impressed: 

"That's a good one."

@Luby was in festive mode already: 

"Looks like Christmas decoration."

@T promised to try the trick: 

"Oh, I'm definitely doing this."

@AbuttiThembaGupta11 realised: 

"Bro knows how to survive."

@jrwaters loved the strategy: 

"Thanks for the idea."

@Nkoatli shared: 

"New strategy."

@Zimasa Kawe commented: 

"Smart move."

@MaMfeka🦋 sided with the boy: 

"I get him shame. We can play about everything but not Coke."

Woman dumped after using leaves in food

Briefly News also reported that a young woman on TikTok shared with app users the reason why her ex-boyfriend broke up with her. She stated that she used bay leaves in a pot of stew, which her then-partner thought was muti.

Social media users in the comment section could not help but laugh at the unfortunate situation.

