A luxury-loving Mzansi woman shared her challenging moment of not being able to fit a stack of cash in her purse

She tried to squeeze the money in her purse, but her bag would not close

The woman’s nice life problems made social media users envious of her living the ultimate soft life

A Mzansi lady living a soft life shared her nice life problem on Instagram as she tried to fit a stack of cash in her purse. She tried rolling the money, but nothing worked.

Mzansi volunteered to help her with her problem.

Woman flexes nice life problems of money not fitting in purse

The average Mzansi citizen could use a nice life problem and escape reality for a minute. When Instagram users spotted a woman with nice life problems, they wished her burdens were theirs.

The luxury-obsessed lady, Elle, had trouble fitting a stack of money into her purse. She rolled the money to fit into the bag, but that didn’t help; instead, she became the internet’s envy.

The logical thing for the lady to do was to change her bag so that the cash could fit, but she refused to switch it for another:

“And the solution is not to get a bigger bag.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman’s nice life problems

Social media users were envious as they watched the lady’s clip on repeat. They shared nasty comments, and some just wanted a bit of the money roll:

@the____zebra hyped the lady up:

"Baby!!!!!!"

@ora.nx_manifestedc wealth into her life:

"The only life problem I wanna have."

@luthandoheat shared that:

"A true gentleman should never let a woman carry her own purse."

@zibusiso.mchunu wanted the lady's burdens:

"I'm liking because I wanna have this problem, not because I have it."

@mitsi_mary thought the money was fake:

"Wait is this monopoly money?"

@bonganindlovu80 hit the lady with a smart line:

"Old school, now we have black cards."

