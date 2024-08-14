A woman had one of the worst dating experiences in her life when she was catfished online

The lady decided to give online dating apps a chance but she didn't expect what came her way

The online community reacted to the lady's experience, with many expressing disappointment

A lady walked out on a date after she was catfished. Images: @alexxsandraakay

A woman took to her TikTok account and shared how she was catfished on a dating site.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @alexxsandraakay, she can be seen angrily walking away from a date. The TikTok user said she met a man who presented himself as someone else online.

The lady said she decided to open herself up to online dating apps. She met a guy called Ben and had a nice chat. Eventually, they agreed to meet. Ben's profile is a white British man. However, the gent the lady met on the date was a black man whose real name was not Ben - lol.

Out of anger and confusion, the lady asked the man what was happening to which he responded, saying that he was not comfortable using his real identity on the dating app. The woman got up and left - rightfully so.

Woman walks away from a catfish date

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers express disappointment

The video gained over 25k likes, with many online users expressing their displeasure over the situation.

@Aver expressed:

"Please exposed him, to save us the stress and same experience."

@Princess Anastasia shared:

"So no one is seeing how sick it is that a black man is using a white man’s picture!!!! It’s giving yahoo boy, it’s giving fraud, it’s giving low esteem!!!!!!! I’m appalled."

@Melbdamzel (BSB CEO) 🛍️ commented:

"My brother is married my dear … it’s not about confidence…..."

@Sweetyuhrass said:

"Video chat before the date always works."

