A lady tried her hand at online dating and ended up getting catfished by a man who came up with the lamest excuses

The woman recorded the encounter showing her calling out the man for not looking anything like the picture he posted

The people of Mzansi could not deal with the man’s unbelievable response claiming Africa made him look hella fly

You take a gamble when you enter the world of online dating. One woman learnt her lesson when she opened the door to her tinder date who needed up looking nothing like what he had advertised.

With online dating being the primary way people meet these days, you just have to take a chance at love and hope for the best. Like this woman, some are not as lucky as others.

Facebook page Mzansi Memes shared the hilarious clip to their page, cracking up over the reason the man gave for not looking like his picture. Apparently, when you take pictures in Africa it makes you a 10 out of 10 LOL!

The people of Mzansi crack jokes over the relatable situation

If you have online dated, then you most likely have been catfished at one point or another. People could not get over the way the man tried to defend himself. “When I was in Africa,” what kind or response is that?!

Take a look at some of the comments:

Hendrick Mthizo Motloung did not think it swayed the woman:

“She's still gonna get in anyway. They brave those one's.”

Pat Lutula made it known:

“On Behalf of all Africans we do not recognize this guy, his definitely confusing Africa with the islands.”

Martina Baloyi went in heard:

“What does being in Africa have anything to do with his eyebrows where are they? ”

Takudzwa J Mabvura hyped:

“That means Africa makes you good than there bro. Come back home and eat., you are hungry there.”

