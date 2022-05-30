A man tried his hand at pulling a Tinder Swindler move on a young Mzansi woman who was having none of it

Twitter user @norman_nelufule shared screenshots of a conversation to create awareness on the situation

The people of Mzansi had a good laugh at the man’s failure and applauded the woman for not falling for it

After the Tinder Swindler took the globe by surprise and shock, it seems like others feel they have the skills to pull off the same acts of skullduggery. A Mzansi man tried to get R23k out of a woman whom he had met just days prior… LOL, the audacity!

Unfortunately, man soft souls fall for these scams thinking they have found the love of their life and need to do everything in their power to show their love and loyalty. Luckily this woman was that love-struck and saw through the BS.

Twitter user @norman_nelufule shared screenshots of a conversation had between a man and a woman who had met mere days before the situation went down. The man asks the lady to lend him R23k to fix his car as he apparently needed it urgently for work.

After showing little interest in the man’s situation, the smart lady made it clear that she was not giving him a cent. The man tried his best but his game was WEAK!

“Ladies be careful of love scams.”

The people of Mzansi cry laugh at the man’s lame attempt to work the woman

What a wow! People could not believe the man had the guts to ask a woman whom he had just met for R23k. Even if the man’s situation was legit, go ask a family member or a friend, not a lady you just met and are apparently trying to form a romantic relationship with.

People took to the comment section and laid it on thick:

@es_vie_ said:

“I knew this lady was not going to fall for this nonsense by the lack of emojis and short replies. He knew this one is not having it when she said "Talk about what? ". ”

@RudzaFulfilled said:

“The worst is that he only met her in class a few days ago, I have never laughed so hard, she is traumatized.”

@BlazerSkyy said:

“A thermostat is SUPPOSED to regulate hot coolant! How is it damaged by a burst water pipe????? This girl is smart she could smell the bs ”

@ZoomLogistics said:

@mackhanic said:

