• A gorgeous Mzansi hun has taken to Twitter to say that she’s tired of cooking and eating meals by herself

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

• Using the hashtag #Umjolowithazola, the stunning young babe posted a cute selfie of herself, adding that she is looking for a partner who is around 34 years old

• South African men were quick to shoot their shots in the comments section, complimenting the stunning babe and asking if they could take her on a date

Everyone knows that enjoying meals with a loved one is so much more fun than eating by yourself.

One Mzansi stunner has taken to Twitter to say that she is tired of preparing meals for one.

Gorgeous young hun takes to Twitter to say that she’s tired of cooking for herself only, eager gents shoot their shot in the comments. Image: @Omuhle487842203/Twitter.

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Using the hashtag #Umjolowithazola, Twitter user Omuhle said that she was looking to enjoy meals on Sunday afternoon with a potential special someone.

“Getting tired of cooking for 1 on Sundays,” the post read.

The Johannesburg-based babe also mentioned that she is not just looking for any type of gent, specifying that only netizens who fall within a specific age group could send her a direct message on Twitter.

“[I’m a] 32-year-old based in Joburg. DM Criteria: 34 and above,” she added.

Mzansi men try their luck

As soon as the young stunner posted her selfie, Mzansi men from all walks of life decided to shoot their shots in the comments section, some of whom were bummed that they did not fit within the age group she is looking for.

@malusihemete said:

"I'll come over to cook for me and you and we can decide to add more... batwanyana ke."

@MahumaOb wrote:

“You should never eat alone baby girl, especially on a Sunday. I was going to date you but I'm too young for you, I guess. I thought age was just a number, but clearly it's also an issue.”

@yaya85128972 added:

“I'm 33 and I'm available with immediate effect, I'm staying at Tembisa.”

Man encourages others to date Zulu women, says they know how to love a man, sparks online debate

In a previous story by Briefly News, a local man sparked debate on Twitter when he offered Mzansi gents who are looking to be loved well dating advice.

@_ShaunKeyz shared an opinionated Twitter post stating that Zulu women know how to love a man.

While he didn’t go into too much detail, taking to Twitter, his post simply read:

“Zulu women know how to love a man, please date Zulu women.”

South Africans responded to the post with differing views, with some in agreement with him and others not so much.

Source: Briefly News