Netflix's most recent documentary Tindler Swindler has been trending in the South African top 10 list all weekend long

The documentary follows a con artist who pretended to be a billionaire's son to play women out of hundreds and thousands of dollars

Mzansi has been watching and as aspected the comments are beyond hilarious as Saffas react to the dating app mastermind

Simon Leviev is the talk of the town after hundreds of South Africans watched his Netflix documentary, Tinder Swindler. Leviev lived a fraudulent life pretending to be the heir of a diamond company and conned young women into crippling debt.

Nextflix documentary ‘Tinder Swindler’ has Mzansi laughing as they react to the con artist. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

If you didn't watch Tinder Swindler on Netflix then you're probably not in the loop about Simon Leviev. The documentary follows women who were led to believe that they had matched with a wealthy young diamond tycoon when in fact they were a part of a money-laundering syndicate.

Leviev would whoo the women with private jets, five-star hotels, trips abroad, etc. and make them buy into this idea of luxury before he pulls the biggest con. Simon would make the young women take out loans and credit cards to "help" him escape his enemies. Blinded by love, three women found themselves with almost half a million dollars worth of debt.

Saffas had the documentary trending on Netflix and took to Twitter to share their hysterical reactions to the dating app fraud.

The Washington Post reports that Tinder has since banned Simon Leviev from using the dating app to lure women in. The publication also estimates that in total Simon was able to con $10 million from innocent women.

Telkom says Netflix deal will not be renewed for its Smart TV Device

In some not so entertaining Netflix related news, Briefly News reported that Internet service provider Telkom stated recently that Netflix will not be available on its set-top box from this month. The deal that was made between the two parties came to an end but will not be renewed.

The above came news came in the form of a statement from Telkom's Content Executive Wanda Mkhize who did not specify why the deal would not be renewed.

Mkhize did, however, state that future partnerships with other content would be announced.

