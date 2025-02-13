One mother was not having it with her child's shenanigans and she showcased how she dealt with her

The TikTok video caught the attention of many, and Briefly News takes a look at why it is important to teach kids accountability

People reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts while some were amused

One mama in South Africa was not playing around as she dealt with her daughter's shenanigans in a video making rounds online.

Mom teaches daughter a lesson after scribbling on the wall

The woman who goes by the social media handle @mrs_nthabie came home after her walk to find her daughter who had scribbled on the wall.

Rather than scolding her child, the lady placed her to work and gave her a bucket filled with water and a cloth to clean up the mess she made on the wall. While the little one cleaned her mother made her say she was sorry and would therefore never write on the wall again.

While taking to her TikTok caption @mrs_nthabie expressed how she felt about her child's scribbling on the wall saying:

"I was so mad, I told her to stop eating and clean my walls."

@mrs_nthabie's daughter began complaining in the clip that the wall was not getting cleaned which amused the online community. The video went on to become a hit on TikTok gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Why it is important to teach kids accountability

A vital part of a child's growth is teaching them responsibility. According to research parents may assist their children in developing into trustworthy, responsible adults who accept responsibility for their decisions by fostering in them a sense of accountability for their activities from a young age.

Watch the video below:

SA claps for the mom

The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts.

Namasekongcamane said:

"Teaching her accountability, I love that."

Miss Mtwesi was amused:

"That washing is not make sure."

Snegugu Mthembu shared:

"I do the same, and you should see how clean my walls are, you will never say I have two toddlers. I make them wipe the walls until they clean."

Angela cracked a joke saying:

"She's not sorry that was her artistic expression."

Legae Tshabalala commented:

"She's not sorry."

Gift Zeiler replied:

"That's the best art ever."

South African parents teaching their kids a lesson

Briefly News previously reported that one South African woman has captured the attention of many after she confronted her child for littering in public.

previously reported that one South African woman has captured the attention of many after she confronted her child for littering in public. A mother placed her son on blast after he lost his pricey Woolworths school shoes and the video went viral.

One father teaching his son an important lesson about manners has resonated with people across Mzansi.

