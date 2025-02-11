"An Environmentalist Icon": SA Applauds Mom for Teaching Son a Lesson After Littering Incident
- A mother showcased how she dealt with her son after he littered on the floor in a video making rounds online
- The TikTok footage gained massive traction on the internet and the clip went viral on social media
- People in Mzansi applauded the woman for her gesture as they took to the comments section
One South African woman has captured the attention of many after she confronted her child for littering in public.
Woman deals with her kid after littering
The lady who goes by the handle @uthandotsoko on TikTok shared a video where she is seen protesting against her son's behaviour casually throwing a piece of trash on the floor in the road.
She expressed that she was raised by a very "strict" mother and appreciated the discipline, so standing her ground with her child comes naturally. The woman stood firm outside and refused to drive until her son picked up his litter from the ground.
While taking to her TikTok caption she said the following:
"As you can see, this four-minute ordeal was not cute. He initially went into the car and instructed me to pick it up. Then got out of the car and tried to force me into it before realising that we would probably sleep in the streets if he didn’t pick it up."
Take a look at the video below:
SA claps for the mom
The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts.
Allthewayblaque said:
"An environmentalist icon! I have to stan."
Fez added:
"Lmao. I don't have kids but this is soooo me. I have the whole day yazi, you will pick it up."
Kay.Maseli wrote:
"I do this with my friends."
Lethabo Hlonyana replied:
"Love this! Teach them while they are still young."
Beautymelo commented:
"Keep it up mommy, up until his teenage years. Much appreciated."
South African moms confront kids
- Briefly News previously reported that a clip uploaded by TikTok user @golimpi_twins shows the little ones caught red-handed with pens after writing on money.
- A strict mother got tongues wagging with her parenting method which left South Africans with mixed feelings.
- A mother was left speechless when her grown daughter spoke to a gentleman in her presence.
