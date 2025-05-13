Anele Mdoda and Bonelela 'Buzza' James continued their wedding journey with a lavish engagement party

The couple and their guests were treated to a special performance by a renowned music group

Anel Mdoda's post drew admiration and amazement, with netizens praising their taste

Anele Mdoda enjoyed a special performance by Ladysmith Black Mambazo at her engagement party.

Source: Instagram

The journey to Anele Mdoda and Bonelela ‘Buzza’ James’ fairytale wedding continues. The couple had social media users swooning for days with content from their Xhosa lobola ceremony, held during the Easter holidays.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo performs at Anele Mdoda's engagement party

It seems the two were just getting started. Anele Mdoda and Buzza James are topping trending lists after videos and pictures from their lavish engagement party in Fourways on Saturday, 10 May.

Close friends, family and the couple's children were present as Anele Mdoda and Buzza James celebrated their engagement. Globally renowned male choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo entertained attendees.

Media personality Anele Mdoda gave her social media followers a sneak peek of what went down at their engagement party.

She took to her X account on Monday, 12 May and shared pictures of Ladysmith Black Mambazo performing at their private celebration. Anele Mdoda and Buzza James took to the stage and joined Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s performance. The post was captioned with one of the Grammy Award-winning group’s famous songs. The caption read:

“Hello my baby ❤️”

Another post shows the couple posing for pictures with the trailblazing group. The post was captioned with the title of yet another popular Ladysmith Black Mambazo song:

“Diamonds on the soles of her feet💎”

Buzza James and Anele Mdoda also confirmed their bridesmaids and groomsmen at their engagement party.

What netizens are saying about Anele Mdoda's engagement party

In the comments, netizens marvelled that the couple could afford to hire Ladysmith Black Mambazo to perform at their engagement party.

Here are the reactions:

@Thuski7 gushed:

“Imagine a five-time Grammy Award winner performing at your engagement party 😳 yoooo ayi abo Anele 👏”

@6f7bb7d3f152457 praised:

“Ma'am, you know how to celebrate 🥳 🎉 🎊 🍾 👏. This is like your 40th birthday. Such a beautiful event with the amazing Black Mambazo.”

@BudaP360 remarked;

“Booking fee yeMambazo 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

@Thubz_ said:

“Your budget for your celebrations 🤌🏿”

@ForeverTawanda replied:

“I can hear this picture. Mbuuuuuuubeeeeee.”

Anele Mdoda and Buzza James landed a special performance at their engagement party.

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda's sister absent from engagement party

Meanwhile, social media users noticed that someone special was absent from Anele Mdoda and Buzza James' engagement party.

After Mdoda shared pictures from the private event, South Africans noted that her famous sister, Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo and her other best friends, Khaya Dlanga, and Trevor Noah, did not attend the engagement party.

South Africans previously speculated why Anele Mdoda and her sister Thembisa Nxumalo are beefing. This was after Thembisa was also absent at Anele's lobola ceremony.

Khaya Dlanga leaks Anele Mdoda's lobola pictures

Khaya Dlanga might not have been invited to the engagement party because of his actions after the Xhosa lobola ceremony.

Briefly News reported that Khaya Dlanga leaked Anele Mdoda's lobola pictures following her lavish Xhosa-inspired private wedding to Bonelela "Buzza" James.

Dlanga and Mdoda addressed the matter during a conversation on Anele And The Club on 947.

