Khaya Dlanga clapped back at fans who questioned him by sharing more pictures of Anele Mdoda’s wedding, poking fun at those who commented on him deleting previous posts

Dlanga was in attendance at Mdoda’s traditional Xhosa ceremony where she tied the knot with Bonelele ‘Buzza’ Jones

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they loved the pictures of the wedding and asked Dlanga for more

Author Khaya Dlanga poked fun at fans asking if he had permission to share pictures of Anele Mdoda’s wedding by posting more moments of her special day.

Following fans’ criticism of his posting previous pictures, the author shared more happy moments with the caption: ‘Might delete later’ and tagged Mdoda.

Khaya Dlanga responded to criticism by sharing more pictures of Anele Mdoda's wedding with a cheeky caption. Image: Khayadlanga.

Source: Instagram

Dlanga clapped back at local netizens and seemed to accept the criticism after he deleted his previous post about the wedding, causing questions if he was allowed.

Khaya Dlanga gives fans more insight into Anele Mdoda’s wedding

Dlanga posted more pictures of Mdoda's wedding on his X account:

While Dlanga got praised for sharing more pictures, Mdoda strangely enough was criticised by certain fans after she posted more clips of her own wedding on social media.

The 947 radio host married lawyer Bonelela ‘Buzza’ James in a traditional Xhosa wedding and fans were pleased for the media personality as they celebrated their relationship.

Watch more moments from Ndoda's wedding in the video below:

Mdoda’s wedding is a hot topic among local netizens

Following the wedding, local fans were filled with questions as they asked if the radio host wanted to keep the event a secret while others said she openly spoke about it.

The wedding impressed most fans as they admired the traditional style of the event while others questioned if James was the right man for the popular media personality.

Radio personality Anele Mdoda is on cloud nine after getting married to lawyer Bonelela James. Image: Zintathu.

Source: Instagram

Fans loved Dlanga’s pics of Mdoda’s wedding

Local netizens reacted to Dlanga’s pictures by saying they loved the images while others enjoued the cheeky caption he used.

Remiazania2 loved the pics:

“Definitely looking stunning. May no one come between them.”

Lindelain admires the couple:

“Love is beautiful.”

NtshepyK thanked Dlanga:

“Thanks for posting. I love to see Anele happy.”

GuguStatu is a fan of Anele:

“Wherever Anele is smiling, I'm here to see it.”

Darealestlebza asked a question:

“He looks like her son, is he the baby daddy?”

Mapiwan63229832 was impressed:

“Wow, she looks really happy and I love it for her. Only on X where single baby mamas aren’t getting true love, but in reality, they’re loved and it’s nice to see.”

Madambosslady13 does not care:

“You can delete we don’t care.”

Malaikadiva wants more:

“Please keep them coming!”

Nonoza2020 likes the pics:

“This is beautiful.”

MissBusiN wants more posts from the wedding:

“Banger, don’t delete.”

