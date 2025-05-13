TV producer Anele Mdoda and Bonelela 'Buzza' James confirmed their bridesmaids and groomsmen at their engagement party over the weekend

The long-term friends-turned lovers listed their closest friends as their groomsmen, maid of honour, best man, and bridesmaids at their upcoming wedding

South Africans and fans of the media personality are concerned that Mdoda's sister, Thembisa Mdoda wasn't present at her engagement party

Anele Mdoda lists bridesmaids and groomsmen at engagement party. Images: Zinthatu

Radio personality Anele Mdoda and her fiancé, Buzza James, announced their bridesmaids and groomsmen at their engagement party this past weekend.

South Africans noted that Mdoda's famous sister, Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo and her other BFFs, Khaya Dlanga, and Trevor Noah were also absent at the engagement party.

The media personality shared photos of her engagement party on her X account on Monday, 12 May.

"Bridesmaids and groomsmen announcement dinner," she captioned the post.

South Africans react to Anele's bridesmaids and groomsmen list

@chiefcebo_ said:

"@SizweDhlomo, the Dlomo family is welcoming the bride. From friend to brother-in-law."

@NziKing responded:

"Ringo performed at the lobola negotiations. Ladysmith Black Mambazo is at the abakhapi announcement celebrations. We are having a full packed FNB stadium wedding event here. Is going to be a movie, a bioscope! Such a pleasure to see the whole build up. Theme is proper. Congratulations!"

@Soweto_God wrote:

"Anele, you have been getting married every day for the past month, nibusy."

@MoreTwoLyf replied:

"Having money is so important guys. Throwing a dinner party to announce your bridesmaids and groomsmen is something I’d absolutely do if I had the means. Sizwe looks good here btw."

@MinnieD_iamond said:

"Ke eng “bridesmaids and groomsmen announcement dinner” manje?"

@RKenny14506343 wrote:

"Can we please see @Trevornoah as one of the groomsmen please?"

@XOworldwide replied:

"Man, it seems like fun was had here iyoh. Congratulations beautiful people may God bless your union."

@MjAjrcl said:

"The day I will dress like frame 4. I don't think I will walk properly. My kopala will be full-blown. congratulations Anele."

Mzansi approves of Sizwe Dhlomo's outfit

South Africans approved of Sizwe Dhlomo's outfit at her engagement, who received criticism for his outfit at her lobola ceremony.

Dhlomo, who's reportedly been friends with Mdoda for nearly 20 years was dressed in a tuxedo and is listed as one of her groomsmen at her upcoming white wedding.

@Yabakoena said after seeing Dhlomo's picture:

"I love that in all your friends you chose Sizwe's picture. And he looks good so kwaphela ukukhuluma (gossip)."

@ShakimBalKat replied:

"Anele you are a good friend for posting a picture of Sizwe. He is redeemed; order is restored. Wow Siz, you look dapper."

Anele Mdoda snubs Thembisa Mdoda at engagement party. Images: Zinthatu and Thembisa Mdoda

Who is Anele Mdoda’s husband? Everything we know about Bonelela ‘Buzza’ James

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in April that the South African media personality Anele Mdoda recently got married to Bonelela 'Buzza' James in a secret wedding ceremony.

The couple kept their romance mostly out of the spotlight despite rumours surfacing late in 2024.

Bonelela Buzza James is two years older than his wife Anele Mdoda, and plays an interesting sport.

