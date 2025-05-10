Former Scandal! and Generations actor Sello Sebotsane had social media buzzing on Friday when he released his latest music

The Broken Vow actor had South Africans concerned when he appeared to be crying in a TikTok video while promoting his track

South Africans and fans of the musician and TV personality took to MDNnewss' social media post to respond to the video

Actor Sello Sebotsane gets emotional in TikTok video: Images: Sello Sebotsane

Source: Instagram

Content creator and actor Sello Sebotsane sent social media into a frenzy on Friday, 9 May, when he shared his latest music.

The former Scandal! and Broken Vow actor who got social media talking back in January stunned South Africans with his latest TikTok video.

Entertainment channel MDNnewss shared Sebotsane's latest video on X on Friday, 9 May.

In the video, the actor appears to be crying while promoting his latest track.

"Guys, I've just released a new song. I missed you," says the actor.

South Africans react to actor's latest video

@EmmiieTLO replied:

"No, u Bab Sello uyagowisha serious yazi. Yabona le i obvious manje. Abe right maan hey (I hope he gets better)."

@static_an responded:

"This is a lesson to all the actors out there. Invest in that annuity fund or provident fund, so that you don't become mediocre in your 60s."

Steven Prince replied:

"We will think you are playing but this is serious." Na-lady Graham wrote: "What if this is a real cry for help but I can’t help but dance?"

@VusumuziNt5106 said:

"When they were cruising nicely, we were not there, why now?"

@Nhlanhl50081337 wrote:

"I used to have so much respect for this grootman. I hope whatever he is going through God can protect him. It's so sad."

@Andries78672703 said:

"What's going on here mara hee? Uncle does not seem okay now."

@OrsinSindiso wrote:

"Grootman is onto something here, his first track "Desire" is flames."

@VendaVendor said:

"A diri mzala hiso (something is wrong). I now see why celebs go to thwasa. To avoid this."

@Nellmphoo wrote:

"Can they give him acting gigs please he's great with that."

@Sbudabro wrote:

"Big ups to him, it’s never too late to follow your dream guys."

@Mtezula67 said:

"I'm loving it for him. I guess we heal differently."

Simphiwe replied:

"Sizothi uyadlala kanty usegula ngempela (we'll think he's joking, but he's really sick) and he needs serious help."

@BalisoMlamli

"Haybooo what’s wrong with him?"

@Oletta15148998 replied:

"Whatever this guy is going through, I pray to God to spare me."

@Melusi_Mokone wrote:

"Nah, he should just drop whatever he’s doing."

@punk_double responded:

"Relax Emmie, this guy has been an actor all his life. Everything he does is driven by acting."

SA is concerned about Sello Sebotsane’s mental health

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that fans of legendary actor Sello Sebotsane expressed concern about his mental health following his viral videos.

The Broken Vows actor has been trending on social media this week for his hilarious TikTok videos.

While some South Africans have enjoyed the viral videos, some revealed that they are worried about the star.

