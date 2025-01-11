Fans of legendary actor Sello Sebotsane have expressed concern about his mental health following his viral videos

The Broken Vows actor has been trending on social media this week for his hilarious TikTok videos

While some South Africans have enjoyed the viral videos, some revealed that they are worried about the star

South Africans are concerned about actor Sello Sebotsane's mental state. Images: @sebotsanes53

Source: TikTok

Social media followers of actor Sello Sebotsane have expressed concern about his mental health following his viral TikTok videos.

The popular actor who was previously married to his Scandal! co-star Shoki Mmola has mentioned that he is depressed and on medication in his videos.

The popular actor shared a video on his TikTok account on Wednesday, 8 January and captioned it with the words "Help". He also asks in the video if anyone has some medicine for him.

"Apparently I am sick. I am depressed," he says.

The content creator and popular actor has thanked his followers for the love and the hate. He also states that he's just spreading some love and positivity.

Fans of the actor revealed in the comment section that they are worried about him though they enjoy his videos.

South Africans are worried about the actor

khumo replied:

"What if he really needs help?"

Kag¡so🇿🇦 said:

"I feel like this a genuine cry out for help."

Tsholofelo Sithole wrote:

"TikTok cures depression."

Simphiwe said:

"Sizothi uyadlala kanty usegula ngempela (we'll think he's joking, but he's really sick) and he needs serious help."

Steven Prince responded:

"We will think you are playing but this is serious."

Na-lady Graham wrote:

"What if this is a real cry for help but I can’t help but dance?"

Mosebjadi_M said:

"What if he really needs help?"

Shoki Mmola opens up about marriage

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in August 2024 that Sello Sebotsane's ex-wife Shoki Mmola opened up about their marriage woes.

The South African actress opened up about her abusive marriage to the fellow actor in an interview.

The Scandal! star also admitted that she was aware of the red flags early in her marriage.

Source: Briefly News