Limpopo-born podcaster MacG Mukwevho topped Twitter trends on Monday afternoon when he shared a group of South African celebrities that's planning his downfall

The broadcaster also shocked his fans when he shared on his YouTube channel that Cassper Nyovest is in the WhatsApp group

Fans of the podcaster and DJ took to social media to react to MacG's revelation

Controversial broadcaster MacG, who recently got cancelled for his comments about Minnie Dlamini shocked his fans on Monday, 12 May when he revealed that there's a celebrity group that's plotting his downfall.

The podcaster shares that award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest is also in the celebrity WhatsApp group.

Entertainment channel MzansiProlificConnect shared a video on Instagram of the podcaster revealing the WhatsApp group.

South Africans react to the podcaster's video

MweneMutapa1 said:

"You can't cancel someone who is on their God-given run it's just impossible!"

@ibrazo_usanele wrote:

"He didn’t name his “girl” friend or the guy he met at the garage, but he can name Cassper lol."

@ThaaBLaa replied:

Mach ke narcissist waitse. He starts sh*t then comes to his minions to play a victim."

@phunyas1 wrote:

"MacG can just push a narrative that is not true, and he knows his Chillers will run with it."

@KB_Peterson92 replied:

"Wa bona Sol, he is an instigator that one. Wa Tsotsi. Ba fetse ba re ke MacG."

@Melo_Malebo said:

"Minnie should go to the podcast and show young women how to defend themselves from bullies. Being the bigger person is not gonna help in this case."

@DisaRoboro wrote:

"It's good to see MacG taking accountability and apologizing publicly. The comments he made about Minnie were unacceptable, and it's a step in the right direction for him to address it on his platform. Hopefully, this apology leads to a genuine change in how such topics are handled on the show, respect to Minnie for standing her ground, and let's hope this sets a precedent for more responsible discourse."

Nbantu_ replied:

"He’s the victim now? How many times has he been called out for his behaviour? Is he going to act like it all started now with the Minnie issue? He is literally his own worst enemy"

@Shoesha12 responded:

"MaCG speak sh*t about other celebrities but cry faul when they plot against him, he is stupid."

@LetonaJay wrote:

"Sol want names. He wants this thing to end now gloves are off. Phela he got score to settle."

Minnie Dlamini’s past interview admitting rumours hurt her resurfaces after MacG controversy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this May that Minnie Dlamini once discussed being constantly talked about on social media, and the clips circulated on the socials again following MacG's controversial statement Media personality.

Minnie Dlamini got candid in a Newzroom Afrika interview, explaining how she feels when she trends for the wrong reasons.

Minnie Dlamini's past sit-down gave people a better idea of how she handles rumours about her personal life.

