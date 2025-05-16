Award-winning South African amapiano artist DJ Maphorisa had a heartwarming interaction with his fans

Two content creators make funny skits imitating the Scorpion King when he is in the studio during Instagram live

Mzansi had a good laugh, and some told DJ Maphorisa to continue showing love to those who celebrate him

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

DJ Maphorisa met up with two boys who always imitate him in funny skits. Image: DJ Maphorisa

Source: Instagram

If he is not caught up in some drama, DJ Maphorisa is out there changing people's lives. Just recently, the Scorpion King had a heartwarming interaction with his fans, and it was documented for everyone to see.

DJ Maphorisa and fans have the people laughing

Two young men create hilarious content from clips of DJ Maphorisa's Instagram live sessions. Phori often goes on live when he is recording music in the studio, just to give fans a taste of what he is working on.

A lot of times, he trends for this as clips get shared, either as memes or to give people a good chuckle.

DJ Maphorisa has met up with his fans. Image: DJ Maphorisa

Source: Instagram

Two creators saw an opportunity to mimic Phori, and they have gained a following because of it. Instead of feeling some type of way about it, DJ Maphorisa joined in on the fun, and he visited them. Check out the video posted by @TheYanosUpdate on X.

SA reacts to DJ Maphorisa's video

The timelines enjoyed a good laugh along with DJ Maphorisa, who looked like he had a good time with the boys. Some fans even encouraged him to continue showing love to his fans who celebrate him.

@haosqy laughed:

"Lol, I love those boys too, bro. For real, their humour is on another level."

@KhopotsoLutre encouraged:

"The power of manifesting. Stay consistant and the right people will notice you."

@NOKOSEKOKOTLA stated:

"This is what Maphorisa does well, and years later, people will say he robbed them, but who are they when he gave them a chance?"

@a7oRc3 celebrated:

"Being a South African. What a privilege."

@TELEHOVAH said:

"The power of social media."

@Keufrank stated:

"Love South Africa! Thanks DJ Phori for recognising the boys."

@katcortado reacted:

"He mustn’t stop going on lives."

@msjmusa said:

"Nah, they must be twins. These boy nailed it!! Shout ouy to porry."

@Golden02991620 joked:

"I hope he will own his master's at the end."

@Thabiso_Dibaba laughed:

"These boys are funny."

Piano Pulse hosts drag DJ Maphorisa

DJ Maphorisa was at the centre of controversy when he dragged podcasts for being the downfall of many amapiano artists. This comes after Scotts Maphuma was interviewed on L-Tido Podcast, saying nobody made him.

"Di Podcast Di faka up Di bag tsa rona shame 💔 I wish they knew Di damages they causing Emotionally n Financially Mara Fede."

Piano Pulse hosts, Sfiso and Thakgi, dragged DJ Maphorisa for being hypocritical and blaming podcasts for things that artists say.

DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma preview new music

In a previous report from Briefly News, amid all the drama, DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma hit the studio, ignoring the naysayers.

DJ Maphorisa was accused of riding the wave of Scotts Maphuma's controversy.

Source: Briefly News