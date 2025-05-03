Minnie Dlamini once discussed being constantly talked about on social media, and the clips circulated on the socials again following MacG's controversial statement

Media personality Minnie Dlamini got candid in a Newzroom Afrika interview, explaining how she feels when she trends for the wrong reasons

Minnie Dlamini's past sit-down gave people a better idea of how she handles rumours about her personal life

Minnie Dlamini spoke openly about dealing with negativity on social media in a past clip that resurfaced since MacG made vulgar comments about her on Podcast and Chill. The TV presenter gave her take after being the subject of speculation on social media.

Minnie Dlamini's old video discussing dealing with rumours resurfaces amid MacG controversy. Image: @minniedlamini / @macgunleashed

Minnie Dlamini was a hot trending topic following her break-up with Dr Brian Monaisa. Online users got a look at how Minnie Dlamini feels when she trends because of gossip about her personal life.

How does Minnie Dlamini feel about rumours?

Minnie Dlamini's old interview on Newzroom Afrika resurfaced on X thanks to @ThisisColbert. While promoting her Comedy Central roast in 2024, she explained that seeing the comments made about her on social media has not been easy. She said:

"I’ve trended for weeks, people talking about my personal life, whether true or false. It’s hurtful, and it’s painful."

Minnie Dlamini went on to say she takes social media comments in stride and sees it as beneficial, saying any publicity is good, whether it is negative or positive. Watch the snippets of her interview below:

MacG in trouble over Minnie Dlamini

MacG 's comments about Minnie have escalated to parliament. Some South Africans expressed outrage that the controversial moment on Podcast and Chill became a government matter.

The MojaLove channel also made a statement slamming MacG's comments about Minnie Dlamini. Radio personality Penny Lebyane also shared had two cents about what MacG had to say about Minnie. Penny was brutal as she called MacG a disgusting misogynist while also putting some blame on the public for enjoying controversy over wholesome content.

SA criticises Minnie Dlamini

Many people thought that Minnie should have directly addressed MacG. Some people referred to the way she spoke unfavourably about her ex, Itumeleng Khune.

Minnie Dlamini dragged her ex, Itumeleng Khune on national TV. Image: Carl Fourie

@visse_ss wrote:

"Women like Minnie want to be untouchable online, but quick to disrespect others without consequence."

@TsakaneRammutl1 commented:

"I'm wondering how she's so well connected with in gov that this has escalated to such a level."

@Itumele_Mora said:

"Sorry Minnie. Of course they are hurtful. You’re human too. I just wish that we could be kinder towards each other as humans. WE CAN!"

@YhuHaiSana added:

"I still remember how she came for Khune unprovoked, sithule siyabuka."

@gaston_glock1 remarked:

"When she was busy insulting Khune nobody said anything."

Dr Monaisa reacts to Macg's comments about Minnie

Briefly News previously reported that celebrity doctor, Brian Monaisa slammed Sol Phenduka and Macg's comments about his former girlfriend, Minnie Dlamini.

The Podcast and Chill hosts trended on social media over the weekend when they discussed Dlamini romance with Monaisa and speculated about the actress' body odour .

The celebrity doctor took to his Instagram story on Sunday, 27 April to slam the podcaster's comments about his ex-girlfriend.

