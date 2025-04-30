MacG and Sol Phenduka have sparked outrage in South Africa after controversial comments about Minnie Dlamini's breakup with Dr Brian Monaisa

The podcasters faced severe backlash, particularly when MacG speculated about Minnie's body odour, leading to public defences from both Minnie and Dr Brian

A recent post on X showed fans giving the middle finger to MacG and Sol during a performance, with mixed reactions from social media users about supporting or criticising the podcasters

South Africans have not yet forgiven MacG and Sol Phenduka for what they said about Minnie Dlamini. The controversial podcasters angered fans when they discussed what might have led to Minnie and Dr Brian's break-up during an episode of Podcast & Chill.

MacG and Sol Phenduka have continued to face backlash for their statement about Minnie Dlamini.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi continues to drag Sol and MacG

MacG and Sol Phenduka are still charting social media trends after commenting on why media personality Minnie Dmalimi, who recently called it quits with Dr Brian Monaisa after a few weeks of dating, can't keep a man.

People said MacG went too far when he speculated about Minnie's bad body odour. The statement saw him receiving backlash from Dr Brian Monaisa, who issued a statement defending Minnie and women in general. Minnie did not let this one slide as she also fired back at the podcasters.

Another post shared on X by a user with the handle @Beemagqwanti on the microblogging platform X shows fans showing Mac and Sol the middle finger during a performance. Take a look at the post below:

New post about Sol and MacG angers Mzansi

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some dragged the user for supporting the podcasters by going to their gig amid calls to cancel them. Others said MacG and Sol Phenduka deserved the heat they have been facing on social media after their derogatory remarks about Minnie Dlamini.

@MvundlaMaudy said:

"You guys were supposed to throw bottles at them."

@uwhttps commented:

"We have to do a little more than this (we ride at dawn tonight)"

@FHEDZANI5 added:

"Oksalayo yall went to support them😂😂😂"

@KingOfShade9 wrote:

"OK, but you went through the entire set??? Joke's on you."

@ntswayiq added:

"So you used your money to go to their event just so you could throw the middle finger at them?"

@freejaey noted:

"Did you dance through the rest of the set after taking these?"

@Ntate_dwabs said:

"You paid to go point your finger at them. Still a huge W for their bank accounts."

Minnie Dlamini's followers are still dragging MacG and Sol Phenduka.

Source: Instagram

Video of Minnie Dlamini dissing Itu Khune resurfaces

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that while the internet is still debating if MacG crossed the line with his comments about Minnie, his supporters have unearthed old videos of The Honeymoon actress throwing shade at her ex-boyfriend, Itumeleng Khune, on national TV to prove she's no better than the Podcast and Chill co-host.

A social media user with the handle @_Joy_Deenshared a video showing the two instances where Minnie Dlamini dissed Itumeleng Khune, suggesting that the chickens were coming home to roost.

