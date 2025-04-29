Old videos of Minnie Dlamini roasting her ex-boyfriend, Itumeleng Khune, have been unearthed following comments by MacG

In the file footage, Minnie Dlamini made jokes at Itumeleng Khune's expense on national TV

Netizens weighed in on the old videos, with some accusing Minnie Dlamini and her fans of hypocrisy

MacG's fans resurfaced old videos of Minnie Dlamini dissing Itu Khune. Image: minniedlamini, _itumelengkhune32, macgunleashed

Minnie Dlamini topped trending charts after MacG weighed in on her past relationship with cosmetic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa. MacG’s comments divided South Africans, with some rallying behind him, while others defended Minnie Dlamini.

While the internet is still debating if MacG crossed the line, his supporters have unearthed old videos of Minnie Dlamini throwing shade at Itumeleng Khune on national TV to prove she's no better than the Podcast and Chill co-host.

Video of Minnie Dlamini dissing Itu Khune resurfaces

Taking to X on Monday, 28 April, social media user @_Joy_Dee shared a video showing the two instances where Minnie Dlamini dissed Itumeleng Khune, suggesting that the chickens were coming home to roost. The post was captioned:

“Y'all remember when Minnie was throwing jabs at Khune look now karma is a b*tch.”

The video starts with Minenhle Dlamini speaking at her roast at the Showmax and Laugh Africa Comedy Festival in 2024. She acted as if she wanted to apologise for shading her ex-boyfriend.

“I made a joke about Khune last year, and I got into a lot of trouble. A lot of people were really upset about it. So, I would like to take this moment to officially apologise,” she said.

Instead of a heartfelt apology, Minnie mocked Khune again by revisiting a clip of him misspelling the word apologise.

The video also revisits the first time Minnie Dlamini threw shade at Itumeleng Khune. In November 2023, during an episode of her TV show Curated by Tanqueray, she asked if Khune was actively playing football. She responded:

“No man, Khune doesn’t still play.”

When a crew member informed her that Khune had played in the Soweto Derby that season, Minnie added with shock:

“He still plays?”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Minnie Dlamini's video

In the comments, reactions were divided, with some pointing out that both moments were scripted and taken out of context, while others slammed her for her comments. Here are some of the reactions:

@ThabileM_ asked:

“So, she was supposed to throw compliments at a roast?😫”

@Liam_Piti7 argued:

“Because now it happened to one of their own; they are crying; double standards 🚮🚮”

@44Lungile questioned:

“So that gives MacG the right to talk about her lady parts? Alright 👍🏽 Bet.”

@Fulunem advised:

“Grow a thick skin. It was a roast and a scripted TV show. Did Khune and his wife lodge a complaint with you?”

@Nkosi_Shebi said:

“Karma always has an address.”

Netizens weighed in on an old video of Minnie Dlamini dissing Itu Khune. Image: Jesse Grant

Minnie Dlamini responds to MacG

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini responded to MacG's nasty comments following her recent break-up with popular cosmetic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa.

In a TikTok video following MacG's comments, Dlamini seemingly responded to the podcasters' nasty comments with a video, which she captioned: "Respectfully ... What The F".

