As South Africans debate whether MacG crossed the line with his comments regarding Minnie Dlamini following her recent breakup, veteran media personality Penny Lebyane has joined the chat.

MacG sparked a social media firestorm with his comments on why he thinks Brian Monaisa and Minnie Dlamini didn’t work out. Chillers are backing the Podcast and Chill host, while Minnie Dlamini’s fans want him cancelled.

Penny Lebyane slams MacG amid Minnie Dlamini drama

The former Radio 2000 presenter, known for speaking her mind, weighed in on the situation. Taking to her X account on Sunday, 27 April, Penny said MacG is disgusting and misogynistic.

She said that while he is groundbreaking, he has built his podcast empire on bashing independent women. She posted:

“That podcaster is disgusting and misogynistic, as much as he's groundbreaking, he's typical build part of it on his vile that involves black womenfolk who do nothing but work for themselves and own their lives. He represents the vile of industry males who hate the girls period 🤮”

She claimed that MacG has resorted to attacking women he doesn’t have a chance of dating. She said:

“All this is a behaviour of males who want her for themselves and know very well that in a million years, he'll never be in her league. So, the real truth is it's an #Obsession, try bringing her down to his low level.”

Penny Lebyane said MacG’s subscriber count doesn’t equate to excellence. She wrote:

Netizens weigh in on Penny Lebyane's criticism

Netizens weighed in on Penny Lebyane’s attack on MacG. While some applauded her for speaking up for a fellow woman, others accused her of being misguided.

Here are some of the comments:

@ramz_maphongo argued:

“Stop abusing the word misogynistic. What he said is not. What he said makes him a hater of women? Nonsense. You’re too old for this.”

@BillyPacho12 asked:

“Where was this energy when Minnie accused MacG of being a rapist without facts? Where was it? I just wanna understand.”

@motiane21 highlighted:

“Honestly, some podcasts do not have uplifting content. Insulting another gender is not an option.”

@Black_Is_Queen said:

“The replies are also vile. Yho people ngathi they don't have sisters, daughters or mothers.”

@YogahF said:

“The same can be said about you.”

