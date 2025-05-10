Mihlali Ndamase recently responded to social media questions about her new set of teeth

The content creator has received criticism on social media since she got her veneers earlier this year

South Africans on social media are unimpressed with the YouTuber's new teeth

Mihlali defends her veneers in her latest interview.

Source: Instagram

Award-winning YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase recently defended her veneers in a Q&A session on social media.

The South African beauty content creator, who previously trended on social media when she broke up with Leeroy Sidambe shocked people online after revealing she got a new set of teeth.

Social media user @burnerburnerac5 shared a video of Ndamase's interview on Friday, 9 May, where she answered questions about her new teeth.

In the video, the vlogger explains why she got veneers and how she handles getting trolled on social media.

South Africans react to the YouTuber's interview

@Ketso28 replied:

"Mara ke sono la tseba (it's sad)? This girl was so perfect, like she was perfect. A thoma ka marago (started with BBL), a dira meno (then teeth), nou okare wa bleach (then the bleaching). Go setse fela gore a thwase," (she's gonna be a sangoma).

@Mthandeni975 said:

"This girl value has dropped. She used to be natural gorgeous woman, but her reputation and behaviour and multiple married men messed her up."

@Lucia55706458 responded:

"Why does it sound like she has a lisp now? Listen closely when she says any word that has an 's' in it."

@Zizipho_Majama said:

"Veneers are irreversible. Genuinely asking and I am so happy people are honest with her on her YouTube page they weren't having it."

@TheGuyCapeTown replied:

"Yeah, they shave off some of your teeth’s enamel. Permanent! She will regret this!"

@Nattynys said:

"Veneers are the opposite of dental hygiene, they stink to heavens underneath, just like those weaves they put on."

@mphokeo said:

"I love Mihlali, but this is a disaster waiting to happen, she had a bit of crowding on her lower jaw which could have been corrected with clear aligners, otherwise it’s not ideal to use veneers to correct crowding especially on a young person because veneers don’t last forever."

@EueUnbothered wrote:

"Mihlali was like Londie London organically beautiful girl mara this trajectory she is on to look like a black American with all the surgical work?ayiii no mani. Body dysmorphia will ruin her."

@Oracle5152 replied:

"We must be honest. These look horrible and heavy for her. Her natural teeth were perfect."

@Burnerburnerac5 wrote:

"I didn't even notice yazi. I was so fixated on her teeth looking like a gum guard."

