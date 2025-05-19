Radio host Sizwe Dhlomo’s backyard flex went viral again after he shared a new photo of his sprawling, immaculately groomed yard in an X post

The image has racked up thousands of comments and reactions, giving fans another glimpse into his rumoured multimillion-rand estate

Despite keeping his private life tightly under wraps, Dhlomo’s online “riches flexes” spark equal admiration and backlash

Despite being dubbed one of the richest media personalities in South Africa, Sizwe Dhlomo has managed to keep his private life under wraps, leaving many to guess about his wealth.

Radio host Sizwe Dhlomo showed off his stunning backyard.

Source: Instagram

However, thanks to his huge social media following, the Kaya 959 hosts often trend whenever he posts or gets posted online.

Sizwe Dhlomo's 'private zoo'-worthy backyard trends

Sizwe Dhlomo set social media abuzz after he shared a picture of his backyard, giving his fans a sneak peek of his rumoured multimillion-dollar estate, which he has kept under wraps.

The post, which was first shared on X by the radio host, has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online.

@lungile commented:

"This backyard is ideal for a private zoo."

@Bizlifestyle4 posted:

"Let's turn this thing into a Playboy mansion, Sizwe."

Surprisingly, this is not the first time he has shared photos of his well-maintained backyard, which often makes a buzz online.

Earlier this year, in March, he shared the other side of his backyard, and fans quickly gave it a nod as they shared ideas on how he could use the space.

Last year, Sizwe Dhlomo also shared photos of his backyard, which later turned into a social media spat involving Vuyo Thembekwayo.

Clapping back at fans, the radio host said that Vuyo doesn’t post his house because he rents it out.

After all, the radio host lives lavishly and unapologetically.

He joins a host of celebrities, including MaMkhize, actress Connie Ferguson and Thembi Seete, who have made headlines with their lush estates.

Sizwe Dhlomo's net worth

Against the posts, fans flooded online with their two cents. Sizwe Dhlomo’s latest post has since implicated his net worth in the mix.

According to reports, Sizwe Dhlomo has an estimated net worth of over R40 million.

However, he hasn’t openly confirmed his rumoured net worth, which often makes headlines.

Rumour has it that a huge chunk of his net worth comes from his illustrious career spanning decades.

Radio host Sizwe Dhlomo at his rumoured ranch.

Source: Instagram

Reports also suggest that he is into farming and oversees a horse ranch, but the radio host hasn’t openly confirmed or addressed the reports despite sharing a string of photos of horses.

Three times, Sizwe Dhlomo flexed his riches online

He first shared a glimpse of his backyard in 2022. Against the posts, he revealed that his main house was 450 meters away from his main gate.

At some point, Sizwe was forced to share one of his rumoured properties after he was rumoured to be down and out.

He shared his Johannesburg property as he downplayed the reports online.

Sizwe Dhlomo once left social media divided after he commented about cars not detecting potholes in a subtle social media post.

Sizwe Dhlomo faces backlash for flying commercial

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo received backlash from fans after flying commercial with DJ Tira.

Fans took a swipe at the radio presenter for flying commercial despite always claiming to be rich online.

