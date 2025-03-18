Sizwe Dhlomo's backyard trended after he shared a stunning picture of his massive property, sparking admiration and curiosity about his net worth

Fans flooded the comments section, praising his wealth while some offered landscaping services and others criticised him for not utilizing the land productively

Dhlomo has previously bragged about his wealth, showing off his mansion, revealing his gate is 450 meters from his house, and flexing his Johannesburg property to shut down broke rumours

Radio and television star Sizwe Dhlomo loves to occasionally flaunt his wealth on social media. The star, who doesn't make it a secret that he is well-off recently showed off his backyard.

A picture of Sizwe Dhlomo's backyard goes viral. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo's backyard trends

Sizwe Dhlomo is wealthy and he doesn't hide it. He recently got many asking about his net worth after showing a glimpse of his property.

Taking to his page on X, the radio host shared a stunning picture of his massive backyard. The picture caught several social media users' attention. Take a look at the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans react to Sizwe Dhlomo's beautiful backyard

Social media users loved the star's yard. Fans flooded the comments section with admiration. Others who are into landscaping asked Sizwe to give them the contract to work on his yard.

@Sbu_Khubonye said:

"Sir I am proficient in landscaping and would be pleased to provide maintenance services for you."

@OnePablo20 wrote:

"This gentleman has won in life. Look at this beauty!"

@ThatgirlZG added:

"One thing about Sizwe?He will give us a different view we have never seen before."

@beatmochini wrote:

"Eeh banna... you got such big land ntjaka. This is progress to inspire dawg."

@sirholds said:

"Waste of space and land. That's black people for you, bragging about nothing. No veggies, no fruits, no livestock. He spends money buying diesel ⛽️ to cut grass and take pictures to show off."

@magunuza83 added:

"Maintenance a month, how much are we looking at?"

Sizwe Dhlomo showed off his stunning backyard. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Three times Sizwe Dhlomo bragged about his wealth

One thing Sizwe Dhlomo loves to do is show off his wealth on social media. The seasoned radio and television star has bragged about his mansion on social media several times.

Sizwe shocked fans when he first shared a glimpse of his backyard on social media in 2022. Fans agreed that he had made it in life and asked for more pictures. Dhlomo did not hesitate to show more snaps and revealed that his gate was about 450 meters away from the main house.

The star also flexed his Johannesburg property to shut down rumours about being broke. In addition to that, Sizwe recently caught strays on social media when he commented about cars not detecting potholes in a post.

Sizwe Dhlomo trolled for flying commercial

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo got social media users talking after DJ Tira shared a post while flying a commercial plane with him. Fans mocked the radio presenter, who claims to be wealthy, for flying in a commercial plane.

One thing about social media users is that they expect celebrities to live the life they portray online. Sizwe Dhlomo recently caught strays when he was spotted flying commercial alongside Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker, DJ Tira.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News