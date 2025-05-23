A university student’s residence room tour had the internet shocked with unexpected “soft life” vibes

The surprise room tour was captured in a TikTok clip showing off snacks, gear, electric equipment, and even luxury sneaker brands

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the vibe, praising the student's setup and his parents for ensuring he was comfortable and ate well

A student was surprised by his friends, who invaded his room and showed off his groceries and gadgets. Image: @sbonga_mageba1

Source: TikTok

Young varsity friends popped by for a surprise visit, and were left speechless after finding out that he wasn't struggling like most students were, and he had luxury items.

A clip posted by @sbonga_mageba1 on TikTok had everyone in stitches as students filmed their friend's residence, which looked like a boutique apartment.

Inside the student's luxe room

The clip starts with the students knocking on their friend's door. After confirming who was at the door, the room owner opened it. When they stepped in, the energy changed. They were shocked by the groceries, neatly stacked cleaning supplies, and Doom spray labelled a 'luxury.' Things escalated when they found sealed snacks, Woolworths chips, muesli, and Canola oil, which was a major upgrade from the usual sunflower oil they used.

Then it got wild. They spotted an air fan, two Nike Air Force pairs, and even a fridge packed with Woolworths cake, drinks, plain yoghurt, frozen burger patties, ice cream, and all kinds of meats. The deep freezer was giving rich kid vibes. The bed? Immaculate. A continental pillow, aesthetic bedding, and a cute reading lamp on the study desk.

Young men were shocked to see how much food their friend had in his room. Image: @sbonga_mageba1

Source: TikTok

Mzansi is entertained by the young guys

The comments on @sbonga_mageba1's feed were comedy gold. Many joked that the guy lived better than most working-class folks. Some said his parents must be loaded; others said it was not about money- it was the planning. Some begged @sbonga_mageba1 to create more room invasion content, saying they loved the friends' reaction.

User @Mpumelelo Lukhele shared:

"Angkwazi loku (I don't know this) as a varsity student, this is giving rich rich 😭🤣."

User @Sizwesinye 🤫999 added:

"The are two types of people at res: those who live like this guy and those who wish to live like this guy."

User @zandile mntambo said:

"Hahaha, we are waiting for more inspiration...every room must be checked...we entertained this side."

User @Omphile shared

"Please keep these videos coming, we are entertained 🤣🙏🏼."

User @Buhle said:

"The way y’all celebrate everything 😂🔥."

User @sphiwehlalithwa added:

"It's giving Planned Kid😭😂."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about students

In another Briefly News article, a university student had the online community touched, after sharing a post thanking her parents for getting her res essentials.

A young student shared a candid video about her broken relationship with her father and stepmother, adding that he swore at her before telling her to get out of his life.

A student mom walked to the stage to collect her academic qualification holding her baby in her arms during her graduation.

Source: Briefly News