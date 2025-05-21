A bride and groom caused a stir online after a powerful moment at the altar left them lying on the floor, touching their guests at the venue

The deeply spiritual wedding clip was shared on TikTok and showed guests praising with full force, also filling the Holy moment

Social media users were left with goosebumps, with some praising the faith and others debating what they witnessed

After a Holy Spirit takeover, the bride and groom fell on the ground. Image: @aveandcee

A young couple went viral for what might be one of the most intense wedding moments ever caught on camera during their wedding.

The clip was posted on TikTok by @aveandcee, and it left the internet divided but deeply moved, with many watching on repeat, and others feeling the moment was a little too much.

Filled with spirit at the altar

The clip starts with the pastor saying something to the couple in the middle of exchanging vows, and the man who was praising suddenly felt weak, followed by his bride; both were overcome with emotion before dropping to the ground.

The church was lit with energised shouts, singing, and jumping, echoed as guests joined in celebrating, clearly moved by the presence of the Holy Spirit. The bride, in her white gown, and the groom, in his tuxedo, were visibly moved, rolling in joy and spiritual release as the crowd encouraged them.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA shares mixed reviews

The clip went viral, attracting 5.5M views, 783K likes and 20K comments from social media users who shared mixed reviews. Many said the video gave them chills and called it a beautiful moment where God's presence took over.

Some were amazed by how the entire church came alive in unison. Others, however, had mixed thoughts, calling the moment "religious psychosis" and questioning whether it was sincere or theatrical.

Locals were shocked to see the whole church feeling the Holy Spirit during a wedding. Image: South_agency

User @Glory_avese said:

"So sad that the search word for this post is religious psychosis explained. It’s really the reason why people perish, cause to a lack of knowledge ☹️."

User @DON added:

"It's too much, guys. Church is church, and a wedding should be a wedding."

User @Faith Sizwe commented:

"When something is built from Christ. He just manifested, and everything paused. Amen 🥰🙏."

User @Tessa shared:

"The kingdom is winning 🥰."

User @MazukiDyantyi3 added:

"Goosebumps all over my body, my wedding will be like this,I want to be a revival ,people will receive Christ, God will have new souls in His book."

User @Mike said:

"Religious psychosis strikes again!"

