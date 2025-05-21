An elephant left many people on the internet shocked over its behaviour as it faced off a driver

The video went viral on social media as it showcased the other drivers’ reactions during the elephant’s act

People flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on the elephant-versus-driver encounter

A dramatic encounter between a driver and a charging elephant has left many in shock after a video of the incident surfaced online.

A terrifying encounter between a charging elephant and a driver left many in SA talking. Image: Manoj Shah

Source: Getty Images

Charging elephant vs driver

The heart-stopping moment unfolded on a road that was covered by many bushes where the elephant charged at the vehicle, forcing the driver into a desperate bid to escape.

In the clip posted by Fanelesibonge Masphera Mhlongo on Facebook showcases the elephant who can be seen emerging from the bush and making a beeline for the car. With its ears flared and trunk raised, the massive animal charges aggressively, trumpeting as it picks up speed. The driver reversed at high speed in an attempt to avoid a collision.

As the footage continued, the driver drove towards the giant animal, which ran away, while other drivers parked in different directions, and some turned back.

The incident has since gone viral, with social media users praising the driver’s quick thinking and calm response under immense pressure. The video amassed many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to elephant video

The online community reacted as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the terrifying encounter.

Lebohang Steven Mudau said:

"I mean, how long when we supposed to reverse until where. Lol, I would definitely do the same, especially if driving a 2.8 D4D fortune lol."

Zandy Masina added:

"Speaking in tongues, for me, we can't relax."

Nhleko Malatji cracked a joke, saying:

"The first man to chase an elephant in history."

Jama Bukhosi Mathema shared:

"He hooted continuously while approaching it, elephants don't like noise."

Phisto Daphilli Mampane replied:

"Sometimes the only choice you have is to fight or perish. The car was blocked and the first one in front. He had no choice but to try and scare the animal away, and somehow he saved the masses, including the one taking the video and those blocking him."

Michelle McKenzie Mountfort commented:

"Stop making such a noise. That will just irritate and scare the elephant."

Bfn Bafana poked fun at the driver and the elephant encounter, saying:

"Only the brave."

Noctoola Mabuzaar simply said:

"The driver will never be forgotten."

