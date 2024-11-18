A group of people were stunned after seeing an elephant roaming the street in a viral video

The clip captured the attention of many, gathering over 1.7 million views, along with numerous likes and comments

Social media users flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts while some cracked jokes

One elephant escaped the national park and made its way to the residents' homes, causing many people to panic.

An elephant invaded someone's house and caused a commotion in the neighbourhood. Image: @mazulu.djtrack.ek/TikTok and Michael J. Cohen/ Getty Images.

People freak out as elephant invades

The clip shared by TikTok user @mazulu.djtrack.ek shows the giant animal roaming the streets. It made its way into someone's yard, causing many people to freak out and causing a huge commotion, as seen in the footage, which has since gone viral.

This comes after a leopard was captured in someone's yard, while a lion was also spotted in the streets of Mzansi, frightening people.

@mazulu.djtrack.ek's clip grabbed the attention of many, generating over 1.7 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to the elephant roaming the street

The video amused Mzansi netizens, and many took to the comments section to share their thoughts while some poked fun.

SeghoeSupreme said:

"I was still recovering from seeing a leopard in someone's yard and a lion at the Mandela bridge."

Jessie phasha added:

"Guys, this is serious, I was just looking at this other video of a lion walking on the street of Braam."

Keo M was amused:

"Someone on the video said "vala mango", as if the elephant would fit through the door. Ma Zulu ona mara."

PearlMo expressed:

"Imagine coming back from groove and you see this."

King B wrote:

"If not lions, then it's leopards. If not leopards, then it's wild dogs; if not wild dogs, then it's elephants.....is matsulu safe, Mara?"

Afro commented:

"Poor elephant. Probably very scared and very lost. Ene ba tlo e bolaya."

Boogie Dabraga simply said:

"What’s going on this week with animals in South Africa."

Elephant wanders into campsite

Briefly News previously reported that a group of humans had an unbelievable encounter with an elephant, which left the internet shocked and impressed all at the same time.

The footage shared by @mhondorosafarilodge on the video platform shows an elephant walking through a campsite where humans reside. In the clip, the humans can be seen sitting at a table, eating and chatting.

