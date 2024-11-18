Elephant Escapes National Park, Causes Commotion in Neighbourhood, SA Reacts: "This Is Serious"
- A group of people were stunned after seeing an elephant roaming the street in a viral video
- The clip captured the attention of many, gathering over 1.7 million views, along with numerous likes and comments
- Social media users flooded the comments section, sharing their thoughts while some cracked jokes
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Entertainment Award is back. Vote for the best entertainer in South Africa!
One elephant escaped the national park and made its way to the residents' homes, causing many people to panic.
People freak out as elephant invades
The clip shared by TikTok user @mazulu.djtrack.ek shows the giant animal roaming the streets. It made its way into someone's yard, causing many people to freak out and causing a huge commotion, as seen in the footage, which has since gone viral.
This comes after a leopard was captured in someone's yard, while a lion was also spotted in the streets of Mzansi, frightening people.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
@mazulu.djtrack.ek's clip grabbed the attention of many, generating over 1.7 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
SA reacts to the elephant roaming the street
The video amused Mzansi netizens, and many took to the comments section to share their thoughts while some poked fun.
SeghoeSupreme said:
"I was still recovering from seeing a leopard in someone's yard and a lion at the Mandela bridge."
Jessie phasha added:
"Guys, this is serious, I was just looking at this other video of a lion walking on the street of Braam."
Keo M was amused:
"Someone on the video said "vala mango", as if the elephant would fit through the door. Ma Zulu ona mara."
PearlMo expressed:
"Imagine coming back from groove and you see this."
King B wrote:
"If not lions, then it's leopards. If not leopards, then it's wild dogs; if not wild dogs, then it's elephants.....is matsulu safe, Mara?"
Afro commented:
"Poor elephant. Probably very scared and very lost. Ene ba tlo e bolaya."
Boogie Dabraga simply said:
"What’s going on this week with animals in South Africa."
Elephant wanders into campsite
Briefly News previously reported that a group of humans had an unbelievable encounter with an elephant, which left the internet shocked and impressed all at the same time.
The footage shared by @mhondorosafarilodge on the video platform shows an elephant walking through a campsite where humans reside. In the clip, the humans can be seen sitting at a table, eating and chatting.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za