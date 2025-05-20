A ZCC couple tied the knot in a proudly cultural celebration that turned heads online

The clip, posted to TikTok, featured the couple in striking, gorgeous wedding attire, embraced by fellow church members

Social media users were deeply moved by the celebration and praised the look, the vibe, and the unity shown throughout the ceremony

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A ZCC couple, their bridesmaids, and the grooms' men looked elegant, matching in the street during their wedding. Image: @glociaglocia015gmail.com

Source: TikTok

A ZCC couple made waves for their stylish wedding vibes, with their church congregants filling the streets, leaving Mzansi in awe.

The viral moment was shared by @glociaglocia015gmail.com on TikTok, with social media users loving every detail and dropping hearts in comments.

The stylish green wedding vibes

In the clip, the bride and groom move rhythmically through the street, surrounded by fellow church members in full ZCC uniforms. The moment is soulful and perfectly synchronised as they head down the street in a long procession.

The bride rocks a gorgeous, modest dress with a light green sleeveless coat and doek that tie into the church's iconic colours. Bridesmaids and groomsmen follow in coordinated style, and the groom looks sharp in a tailored green suit with a subtle floral detail across the shoulders, a combo that is both modern and full of tradition.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the ZCC wedding

Social media users were instantly drawn to the authenticity and harmony of the moment. Many appreciated the bride's full-coverage look, saying it was refreshing and elegant. Others admired the couple's confidence and the community spirit of the church. The dress also caught attention, with some users hoping for a close-up to save for inspiration.

Mzansi people congratulated a ZCC couple after seeing their wedding clip. Image: Mireya Acierto

Source: Getty Images

User @user8964437533911 said:

"No cleavages, no showing shoulders, and head is wrapped 🥰🥰💖 congratulations ngwana papa 💐."

User @Jackman shared:

"Spiritual bodyguards and Soldiers 🔥 this marriage it's highly protected and blessed 🙏."

User @Brohmish added:

"Wishing Sarah and Moholo a blessed marriage, she taught me a lot when we were still working together. I still call her geke tlabegile, she deserves all the best🙌🏾."

User @Nono shared:

"I could never understand why khakhi is a good theme for a wedding 😂😂."

User @wahla commented:

"Kgotso, ke ya go leboga moholo eish ka wishers go re nkabe ke se kgole ka mosomo lenna ne ke tlo ba teng lengwalo la (I want to thank you very much, especially the well-wishers, for not leaving me behind with the work. I was going to be in your letter)."

User @kateleeigh said:

"Your dress, makoti, can I see it closer, please? Epila and you are beautiful 😍 ."

3 Briefly News marriage-related articles

A local lawyer advised couples to have antenuptial agreements when getting married to protect their assets for their kids' sake.

A young lady shared a post about the high cost of being a bridesmaid, saying she was at R11,500 before buying flight tickets, and the gifts.

A money-savvy woman shared the costs of her and her partner's wedding outfits, saying she bought her dress from Shein for R950 and her partner’s suit from Chinatown for only R1150.

Source: Briefly News