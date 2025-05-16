A street performance led by the Ndlovu Youth Choir's choirmaster had people howling with laughter as three men performed a cheeky song in a township street

The performance, which featured the choirmaster singing a satirical "refugee" anthem while flanked by two backing vocalists, was shared on their social media platforms, including Facebook

The light-hearted clip left social media in stitches, with many saying it was proof that Mzansi was a lively country, and praising the trio for their humour and harmony

A choir master led a hilarious refugee song, saying he was not leaving Mzansi. Image: Ndlovu Youth Choir

A hilarious musical moment unfolded in a township when two members of the Ndlovu Youth Choir and their choirmaster created pure magic in the street.

The clip was posted on Facebook by the Ndlovu Youth Choir, and it had social media users in stitches with its perfect blend of vocals, humour, and vibes.

The trio shows off their choreography

In the viral clip, the choir's leader stood in the middle of two gents, leading a satirical anthem in isiZulu, claiming he's a "refugee" who's not going anywhere. He confidently sang the cheeky lyrics while the other two brought harmonies that slapped. Their energy was pure gold.

Their voices hit all the right notes, making it sound like a legitimate choral performance, but with township flavour. The mix of cheeky satire, smooth blending and impromptu theatrics made the moment hard to forget.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Mzansi loves the trio

Social media users flooded the comment section, rolling on the floor with laughter. Many called it the best random performance they'd seen in ages. Some said it perfectly captured the vibe of South Africans who choose joy even in the chaos. Others threw it back to the 49 "refugees" drama, saying humour like this was the reset button we all needed.

Social media users said being bored in the country was a choice after seeing the trio. Image: choirafrica

User @Bongiwe Bhengu said:

"How I love South Africans 😍. We have nothing serious here🤣 everything is a joke and that's why I love my country and everyone in it 🤣. Wouldn't trade it for anything 🤣."

User @Colleen Davids shared:

"I just love this choir! We have so many good and bad things happening in our country, but I love it! Every country has their share of issues!"

User @Mbem Maleta Phikiswa added:

"Good choice, Bro!! You belong here!"

User @Cyprian Sento Molepo commented:

"You are our brother from another mother! We need you here🤗."

User @Bokaako Ma-ka Siya Seeiso joked:

"Can somebody tag Donald Trump so that he can see we are happy on this side?"

User @Phillip Robert De Lange said:

"One about us in SA, we can sing about all things... When we are sad, we sing. When we are happy, we sing; when we are frustrated, we sing; when we are angry, we sing. Yes, we just sing."

