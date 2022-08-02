Social media users took to Briefly News' timeline to list some of their favourite female celebs who inspire them to follow their dreams

The likes of DJ Zinhle, Makhadzi, Bonang Matheba, Shauwn Mkhize and Connie Ferguson, among others, all made the cut

The publication's readers shared that Makhadzi inspires them a lot because she started performing on the street and is now filling up venues overseas

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

South Africans have taken to the timeline to list their favourite female celebs. Briefly News readers were reacting to a question by the publication.

Makhadzi, Bonang Matheba and DJ Zinhle have been listed as Mzansi's favourite female celebs. Image: @makhadzisa, @bonang_m, @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

The outlet asked social media users which successful female entertainer inspires them the most and to motivate their responses.

Taking to Facebook, our readers listed the likes of singer Makhadzi, TV personality Bonang Matheba, DJ Zinhle, businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize and TV producer and actress Connie Ferguson as some of the A-listers that inspire them to follow their dreams.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Moporofeta Moapostola Paulos said:

"Makhadzi from street performer to the UK!

Hlayiseka Nwa-Mzamani Mabunda commented:

"Bonang Matheba from being a second year UJ dropout to being an international presenter/ ambassador, her energy and ego to strive for best makes her my ideal woman."

Mokou Mmasegege wrote:

"Makhadzi, her success inspires me not to give up and that hard work pays."

Noluvuyo Msipha said:

"Makhadzi, Zahara and Kelly Khumalo. They have been through a lot and they didn't give up basaphusha strong."

Xolisa Masova commented:

"MaMkhize. She's classy, business minded and family oriented. A very powerful woman."

Corpus Callosum wrote:

"Connie Ferguson, true definition of determination and perfect personality."

Constance Makwa Onwabo Mokoena added:

"DJ Zinhle, I love her so much she inspired so many young people to believe in themselves."

Makhadzi celebrates filling up UK venue

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi's hard work is paying off big time. The Limpopo-born singer started performing on the street a couple of years ago but she's now filling up venues overseas.

The Ghanama hitmaker is touring the world and her fans are here for it. After performing at sold-out shows in Canada recently, the singer performed at a packed venue in the UK.

Taking to Twitter, the star expressed her gratitude to her Creator for blessing her with a powerful voice and epic dance moves.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News