After Enhle Mbali announced her divorce from Black Coffee, people picked sides, and a heated debate ensued

A user unearthed an old photo of Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali during the DJ's humble beginnings

The fan was defending Enhle against trolls who claimed that she was after his money

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

SA unearthed an old photo of Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee during his hustling days. Image: Enhlembali, Realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Social media erupted on Friday, 10 October 2025, when actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa revealed that she has officially divorced Black Coffee.

Reintroducing herself as Miss Mlothswa, Enhle Mbali thanked her legal team and those who carried her throughout the lengthy process. The divorce battle started in 2019 and officially concluded in 2025. Some users, however, sympathised with the Drive hitmaker. This was after it was revealed that Enhle would receive spousal support and allegedly acquire a lot of Black Coffee's wealth.

In a social media post, Enhle also thanked her mother and sisters for being supportive of her. She has since celebrated her divorce in Swaziland.

A fan defended Enhle, saying she was beside him before he reached his multi-millionaire status.

@YouDunnoVusi said, "She was there from the beginning, man. It's not like she married him when he was super rich and she’s the mother of his kids."

In another post, Vusi said, "She loved the oke from jump and forgave his cheating time and Time again. Why are you okes acting like she was there to milk him from jump?"

Check out the X post below:

Mzansi discusses Enhle's loyalty

Some peeps decided not to focus on the negative. But they rather discussed Enhle's loyalty to Black Coffee. Below are some of the reactions from social media users.

@spotlightz1 stated:

"Let's celebrate with Mbali Enhle. Many women sacrifice their dreams for family, but are tossed aside when success hits."

@Shadaya_Knight alleged:

"Enhle Mbali was with Black Coffee for a long time and stuck by him before he was that huge. Is she a bad human for saying it's enough after he fathered two kids with two different women when they were married? If she were in business, then she played it well and deserves her share."

@AccordingToLee shared:

"Expecting South African men to see Enhle’s contribution to Black Coffee’s career is a futile exercise. Her having been at home and keeping the household running and making sure the child rearing is happening isn’t something they think is a valuable contribution."

@SimplyTops said:

"All the black men losing their marbles over Black Coffee having to pay Enhle Mbali 50% of his wealth because they’d be better wives to their grootman & would never divorce him."

Ntsiki Mazwai pokes fun at Black Coffee's girlfriend

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee's divorce finalisation, with a subtle post on Twitter.

Mazwai shaded Black Coffee's current girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, and many people also weighed in on her post.

"I’m glad she is now richer than that other girl who was gloating," an amused Mazwai wrote.

Source: Briefly News